People are just realizing the red balls outside Target are more than décor – and they’re not seats either

SUBURBAN Target stores are known for having large red balls at the exterior of their buildings. However, many people have doubted their purpose.

Experts have revealed that the balls are not only decorative, but are also used to seat shoppers as they move around.

Cathy Pedrayes shares security and safety tips via her social media pages. She also calls herself Cathy Pedrayes “The Mom Friend of the group,”It was revealed that the red giant balls are a safety measure.

“The red balls at Target are there for a reason,”She said it over and over again. VideoShe smiles and jumps off one.

Pedrayes explains that the balls are called Bollards, and Target is one of many stores that uses them for safety.

“Whether it’s a concrete ball or post, these can stop a car or truck from driving into the store.”

The video was liked more than 500,000 times, and hundreds of stunned comments were left by users who didn’t know about the safety feature.

“Not me thinking it was for sitting,”One person commented with a laughing Emoji.

“Nah they’re for jumping,”A second protester was raised.

Another person admitted that they tried to push the balls over a lot, but failed.

Cathy responded to a viewer who claimed that the red balls were decorative. “Target made them round for branding but they have a real purpose.”

