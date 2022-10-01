600th Marathon ‘massive’London: Runner ahead of 38th

One runner who has run 600 marathons is getting ready for her 601th in London and her 602nd in Chicago.

Gina Little (77) celebrated her 600th Berlin Marathon on Sunday. She is now preparing herself for the 38th London Marathon.

Mrs. Little has completed more London marathons than any woman and is now preparing to travel to Chicago to compete in the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Gina Little (Gina Little/PA), after she completed the Berlin Marathon with Ray.

There is a special medal for runners who compete six of the leading marathons in the world and Mrs Little has ticked off five of the six already with London in 1983, New York in 1987, Berlin in 1988, Boston in 1996 and Tokyo in 2010.

Mrs. Little finished Berlin in 4 hours 34 minutes on Sunday. She said that she was very pleased with her time. She only aims to complete London and Chicago in under 5 hours this year because they are so close.

Plumstead Runners friends were also running in Berlin, and Mrs Little, who lives south-east London in Greenwich told the PA news agency. “It didn’t feel any different until I finished and met up with the ones who had already come in, and were hugging me and kissing me and getting the champagne out.

Gina Little celebrates her 600th marathon with friends from Plumstead Runners in Berlin (Gina Little/PA)

“It didn’t dawn on me until I saw everyone what a massive thing I had done.”

Mrs Little returned to Plumstead runners this week with cake and more bubbly. But, she said that after receiving her London Marathon number, she was happy to tell PA: “Now I need to get settled for the weekend.”

Mrs. Little first became inspired to run London Marathon in 1982 after she saw the second race pass her street. “the bug” after her first marathon.

In 1993, she set a personal record of 3 hours 26 minutes in London.

Gina Little during her 37th London Marathon in 2021 (Gina Little/PA) PA Media – Gina Little

Many runners hope to get a ballot place in the oversubscribed London Marathon, but others run for charity. However, faster runners can apply for a good-for-age place.

Mrs Little has run the Berlin Marathon more times than 30 times. However, it has been close to the London marathon since October was forced to be moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic. London will return to its spring slot in 2023.

Her advice for anyone running their first London Marathon on Sunday is “take your time, enjoy it”.

Gina Little was awarded the Spirit of the London Marathon award in the London Marathon Events/PA earlier this year. PA Media – London Marathon Events

“Don’t worry about time, you might only do it once,”She continued.

“You can get a time anywhere.”

Mrs. Little has been to 46 countries and 22 island, running ultramarathons and marathons, which includes places like Hawaii, New Zealand, and Chicago. She will next run a marathon in Lanzarote in Dec.