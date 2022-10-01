She-Hulk episode 7 contains the most bizarre twist of the series

There are still two episodes. She-HulkAfter episode 7, it premiered on Disney Plus on Thursday, and it sure looks like we’re getting closer to finding out who the show’s real villain is. There’s no question that there’s a baddie out there that has yet to surface, and episode 7 got us closer to the big reveal.

She-Hulk episode 7’s big twist indicates that we’re very close to identifying the real villain. We’d expect the other shoe to drop soon either in episode 8 or the finale. However, we can’t discuss the She-Hulkbefore you tell them that Big spoilers are below.

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is certainly a breakout MCU character, one that we’ll enjoy seeing in future adventures, especially big crossovers like Avengers 5And 6. Marvel has taken its time, however. She-Hulk story. It seemed meandering at times, but episode 7 further underscores Marvel’s approach to telling this She-Hulk story.

The big reveal in She-HulkEpisode 7

Jen has always been the center of attention on the show, and we are now able to see her after her She-Hulk transformation. She-HulkThis feels more like a lawyer comedy/drama series than an action-packed Marvel story. The fact that it has Avengers and other heroes keeps us reminded that we are actually in the MCU.

Marvel has presented a more complex story against this background. This story will likely tie in with other MCU movies and TV series. It’s clear to see in Episode 7 We learn that Jen’s love interest Josh (Trevor Salter) isn’t who he said he was. He used Jen to capture her in a vulnerable moment and take a vial from her blood.

The sneaky attack was definitely more successful than the forceful attempt in Episode 3. Jen was She-Hulk at the time, making her skin impenetrable. She also had no issues beating the Wrecking Crew’s attempt to steal her blood.

We know now that Josh took her blood in order to form a mysterious entity called HulkKing.

We have no idea who this HulkKing is or what they want with Jen’s blood at this point. We speculated however She-HulkEpisode 1: Once they learn how special She-Hulk is, people will want to touch her blood. As a reminder, She-Hulk’s blood has healing powers, as Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) used it to cure the massive injury he sustained to his right arm in Endgame.

Her blood could also produce other hulk variations. She was just like that.

Who is the biggest villain?

However, most people are not aware of these miraculous abilities. Episode 6 revealed that She-Hulk is not without its enemies. There could be entities on the list that want to emulate and/or study the She-Hulk transformation. Who wouldn’t want to become a hulk as easy as Jen does it?

The identity of the villain has yet to be revealed and we are only able to speculate about his motivations. Remember that the ThunderboltsMovie is confirmed. Separately, rumors claim that Marvel is preparing a movie. World War Hulk movie.

For such projects, we will require a Red Hulk. Thaddeus is our best option. “Thunderbolt”Ross being the prime candidate. William Hurt was the original actor who played the role in several Marvel movies. However, Hurt died. It’s unclear whether Marvel will recast the role, but Red Hulk is tied to the character.

Then there’s the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), who is the villain of Captain America: New World Order. This character was also seen in The Incredible HulkWe can add him to our list of suspects. But that’s just speculation. We’ll have to wait a few more weeks to learn the villain’s identity.

Marvel could still pull it off. Ant-Man 2The mysterious Benefactor villain was created by HulkKing. His identity is still unknown. With that in mind, it’s unclear whether HulkKing is an intermediary or She-Hulk’s big villain.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.