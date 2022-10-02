Meghan was ‘unresponsive’ to Camilla’s Support and ‘Wanted To Be Rejected’ By Royals From Day One’, Books Claims

Camilla King Charles and Meghan|Source: Getty ImagesCamilla, King Charles and Meghan [Inset] | Source: Getty Images

Camilla’s “exceptional warmth”Worked for Kate Middleton, but not as well by Meghan

They thought Meghan wanted happiness, but they were mistaken. They claim Meghan wanted to be rejected by the Firm.

Harry and Meghan’s “awkward”Camilla and his dad met for 15 minutes, leaving both sides confused.

A privilege to be born into a royal family in childhood is quite different than joining one as an adult. Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, are both Queen Consorts.

Camilla joined the royal family when she married King Charles, the then-Prince of England, on April 9, 2005.

She knew firsthand how hard it was to be accepted into the family. Camilla was delighted to help Prince William get used to the customs and limitations of royal life after he married Kate in 2011.

A few weeks prior to Kate’s wedding, she and Kate went to a girls-only lunch. The sisters of Camilla, Pippa and Laura were with them again when they went out. One of Kate’s friends would Say it:

“Camilla’s exceptional warmth has really touched Catherine.”

Kate was thankful for the warm reception she received from her mother in law. Meghan’s situation was different. Camilla was just as warm towards Meghan and her husband, who loved their shared love for theatre and the arts.

Camilla thought that Meghan would be able to adjust because she had been through it all herself.

Camilla spent a lot of time with Meghan just like she did with Kate. She took her out for lunches, and offered advice on how to handle the pressure that comes with having a new family. Camilla, like most parents, supported her daughter-in law and was happy to mentor. A source At the time:

“She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling, and she is fond of Meghan.”

Meghan appeared, however, bored Was unresponsiveCamilla’s assistance. According to The Telegraph Meghan was determined to do things her own way. Camilla’s advice did not go down well with her. Megan seemed to not want to be accepted by the family when she first met them.

Meghan reportedly wanted the Firm to reject her

Oprah invited Harry and Meghan to sit with her and they relived the difficult life they lived as working royals. Staff and members of the palace were stunned.

According to Meghan’s account of the palace, they had not been willing or able to help her in her worst hour. She even considered ending her life one year after she got married to Harry.

Fans sympathized for the duchess because she had not been saved by anyone. Palace staff however claim that they Many resources available to assist you.Meghan and she never turned them down.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan had a team available to assist them with any problems they faced. Others palace aides also admitted to managing a series of PR disasters in order to keep Harry and Meghan looking good.

However, their efforts seem to have been in vain. A new book “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown”Valentine Low, Royal Author, asserts that Meghan’s accusations were part of a larger and more sinister plan.

Low SaysMeghan refused to accept any help from palace aides. “deliberate strategy”Facilitate “her departure from the Royal Family.”Staff member supported the claims, stating that Meghan preferred to be happy than be unhappy. “rejected”By the Firm.

Low relates the time Meghan visited the Palace HR. She was listened to and sent her on her journey. According to him, HR was only for staff members and not the royal family.

Low believes Meghan did it deliberately. Despite knowing that HR couldn’t give her the help that she needed, Low claims that she sought his assistance as a way for Meghan to lay evidence that could be used after she left the royal life.

Another employee claims that Meghan’s happiness would make the Firm look bad, so everyone tried to make Meghan happy. Sadly, They sayBut that wasn’t what Meghan wanted.

“She wanted to be rejected because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”

Some staff claimed that they knew they needed to provide evidence of their duty to care for Harry and Meghan. This would allow them to prove they tried to accommodate and help the Sussex in any way they could.

Low believes Meghan rejected all help, so she would accuse Firm of not helping when she needed it.

Meghan’s Relationship with the Royals Keeps Tanking

Meghan has had a long and difficult relationship with the other royal family members. The situation got worse after the Susexes refused to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service in March 2021.

According to reports, Harry was concerned about the security arrangements of his family in the UK and decided not to attend the memorial. The memorial service was followed by a visit from Prince Charles to Harry and Meghan. They were on their way to the Hague for Invictus Games.

Although Harry and Meghan showed up, it didn’t go as planned. Katie Nicholl was told by a family friend that Harry and Meghan did not show up. The meetingHad been “awkward”It lasted only 15 minutes, as Harry and Meghan were late.

Charles was also occupied with other obligations and headed to Windsor Castle for the Royal Maundy Service, where he would be taking the place of the Queen.

The source ClaimHarry hugged Camila, his father, and suggested they get a mediator. The source says that Charles and Camilla were baffled by the suggestion. Camilla, however, sipped on her tea in amusement.

Camilla laughed off the idea and said that they were family. They would work out their differences. Both sides felt uncertain about the possibility for reconciliation.