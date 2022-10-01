France’s Trash Heap is the source of wine grapes

You can age like fine wine, but what about wine in a pile of trash?

France’s heatwave of the past summer saw grape growers struggle to produce a special harvest. This will soon be transformed into wine. “Charbonay” wine.

The vines that have been in existence for 10 years were given their names “Charbonay”As a marriage between the classic Chardonnay grapes and “charbon,”French: coal.

An old slag heap is an area of fertile land in Northern France, where coal mine waste was dumped.

In Northern France, there are over 350 slag heaps. People have been searching for eco-friendly uses for what was once industrial trash.

Additional challenges arise when trying to turn a slag pile into a winery. It is difficult to use modern machinery because the land is steeply sloped. The majority of wine operations are done manually.

What does it taste like?

“Charbonay”Has been described as “scented and very buttery,”The vintage was reportedly “compares well with white burgundies in the same price range.”

The winery’s owner says this year’s harvest should be triple the previous year, proving even a heap of waste can give you a reason to say “Cheers!”