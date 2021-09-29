Shawn Simmons To Write ‘Eenie Meanie’ With Reese & Wernick Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a pre-emptive purchase, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights new untitled thriller, which will be written by Shawn Simmons. Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are set to produce.

This is an irreverent, high-speed thriller about a teenage getaway driver. She is forced back into her past by a former employer who offers her the chance of saving the life her unstable ex-boyfriend.

Simmons is the creator and executive producer of the Amazon/Endeavor Content series Wayne. A cult hit, Wayne is also executive produced by Reese and Wernick, and stars Mark McKenna and Ciara Bravo. Reese and Wernick’s writing and producing credits include the Deadpool and Zombieland franchises, 6 Underground, and the upcoming Joseph Kosinski film Escape From Spiderhead.

