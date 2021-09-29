A Five Guys Employee Shares 3 Things He Wishes Customers Knew

A Five Guys employee shared the things he wishes customers would know before they order.

According to Five Guys, there are no freezers at any Five Guys location. All food is fresh.

You don’t need to ask for well-done fries; they are already prepared that way.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries employee Maezion Henix shared information that he believes is important to prospective customers.

The employee from Shreveport, Louisiana told Insider that he has three things he would like Five Guys customers to know before they visit.

Your order will be out in eight minutes or less

Henix said his team has eight minutes maximum to get every order out. Every meal is prepared fresh to order.

Henix explained that the cashier will tell customers how many patties they require before they can complete the transaction. This allows for quick transactions, he explained.

All the food is fresh

According to the company’s website, there are no freezers in any Five Guys location. Henix showed his TikTok friends how the chain’s boardwalk-style fries were made, and confirmed the website’s claim that all food was fresh. Henix walked Insider over the phone through how each burger was made. From how the patty is pressed with a flat knife to how long it takes to cook at each stage of the grill, to how long.

Henix stated that he believes the freshness and quality of the ingredients is worth the higher prices than other fast-food restaurants. He believes that more people would pay more if they knew the food was always fresh.

The fries are always well-done

It’s common practice for people who like dark, crispy fries to ask for them well-done. Henix explained that Five Guys is not for those people.

Insider was told by Henix that the chain’s twice-fried potatoes always come out perfectly cooked. But, if you’re a customer who wants them even crunchier on the outside, ask for “extra crispy” instead, he said.