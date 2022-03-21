Shawn Mendes Releases New Breakup Song, “When You’re Go” at SXSW

Shawn Mendes debuted a new song at South by Southwest Saturday during his headlining performance at the Billboard + Samsung’s The Stage event in Austin.

Before 5,000 fans, the singer spoke out about his excitement to start working on new music. “When You’re Gone,”Mendes sings uptempo pop rock and laments the end of a love relationship.

Watch: @ShawnMendesA new track is released “When You’re Gone”at #SXSW “I’m just trying to hold on cause I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JI8iO3McAf — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) March 20, 2022

“It’s hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just trying to hold on,”He sings in the chorus and adds that “I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone.”

While Mendes didn’t reveal what — or who — the song was about, the lyrics to “When You’re Gone” may hint at the singer’s long-term relationship with Camila Cabello, which ended last fall. “I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been,”Mendes sings at the end, and the second verse is where he admits that “I need to learn how to cope without you. I’m trying to protect myself but only you know how to.”

“When You’re Gone” was one of 11 tracks on Mendes’ SXSW setlist, which also included hits like “Treat You Better,” “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”And “Senorita” (sans Cabello). Mendes also invited a fan on stage to join him for a duet. “305,”One song taken from his 2020 album Wonder. Covid has put his Wonder Tour on hold after the album was released, Saturday’s event was the first time Mendes performed “305”Live in Concert

Mendes also performed this single for the first time in that setting. “It’ll Be Ok”Live. This breakup song served as an introduction to the music. “When You’re Gone,”This had the crowd singing along almost immediately.

tonight in austin pic.twitter.com/InGAasTPjq — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 19, 2022

Mendes’ SXSW set was a special performance for Billboard + Samsung. This week, Mendes will be on his own European tour before returning to North America for an encore. String of dates this summer.