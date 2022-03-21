Ukrainian Immigrant Threatened With Hate Mail and Other Means, Because His California Business Name Has ‘Russian’

The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been felt around the globe. Due to their branding association with Russia, some American businesses are experiencing backlash.

Small business owner Daniel Lerman, who is from Ukraine, told KCBS he’s been getting hate voicemails and texts focused on his California-based business since the start of the invasion.

“The name of the business is Russian Universal Business. Because of the name, a lot of people are sending us a lot of threats,”Lerman stated. “I am personally from Ukraine.”

He is even sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the violence.

“They’re friends of the friends but they have nowhere to go,”He stated. “They have no place to be and I welcome to my house.”

But those calling and texting apparently are unaware, and Lerman wants to avoid Russophobia, so he’s spending thousands of dollars to rebrand his Southern California notary company, including buying all new business cards and a new website.

“Because of the constant threats, we are forced to change the name of the business to Document USA,”He stated.

Lerman isn’t the only one who’s facing this issue. More businesses will have to change their names as the Russian invasion continues. Or risk negative associations. “Russian”In their brand.