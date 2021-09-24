Shawn Mendes Announces 2022 ‘Wonder: the World Tour’

Shawn Mendes is hitting the road next year for his Wonder: the World Tour. The arena trek will start in March in Europe, before moving to the States in summer 2022. Tickets for the North American legs go on sale October 7th, with American Express and First Access presale tickets available beginning on September 29th and fan presale taking place starting September 30th.
The tour is in support of his fourth studio album, Wonder, which arrived last December and promptly debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart. In August, the singer dropped the LP single’s video for the Tainy-assisted “Summer of Love” and the pair performed the song at the VMAs earlier this month.
There are two legs to the North American tour. The tour opens at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on August 19th. Tate McRae closes the show at Gila River Arena in Glendale.
Shawn Mendes 2022 North America Tour Dates
June 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue to be announced
July 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
July 15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
July 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 15 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
September 7 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
September 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
September 24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
October 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
October 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 8 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
October 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life FieldHouse
October 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center