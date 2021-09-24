Bombshell Spencer movie trailer sees Princess Diana ask if royal family ‘will kill her’

The first full-length trailer for the bombshell Spencer movie, a biographical drama of Princess Diana, has dropped.

Kristen Stewart plays the People’s Prince in the film and is seen documenting the “sad” reality of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles.

We see her brace herself for royal duties, including having dinner with the royal family, having to pose for papparazi and at one moment chillingly ask: “Will they kill me, do you think?”

The film, directed by ‘Jackie’ filmmaker Pablo Larrain covers Diana’s decision to end her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders creator, has written the feature. However, it is not based on exact events. Instead, it depicts what might have been during the 1991 Christmas period.









The trailer begins with the Queen asking “is she here yet?” before saying “Then she’s late”.

An aide tells Di: “They’re getting quite serious about you, so stand very still and smile a lot.”

The voice then says: “They know everything,” as clips of the royal family eating in a lavish room appear.

It also includes a young Prince William who emotionally asks: “Mummy, what happened to make you so sad?”









The camera pans to Diana who has a solemn look on her face.

Prince Charles – played by Jack Farthing – tells her “You are going to have to do things you hate,” in what has been imagined as one of the potentially difficult conversations that may have happened between the pair.

Diana replies: “I hate?”

Are you going to watch the new Spencer film? We’d love to hear from you in the comments!









Charles explains: “There has to be two of you, there is the real one and the one they take pictures of.”

Moments later the princess is standing in front of a horde of paparazzi with tears in her eyes.

Also, the trailer features clips of Kristen Stewart dancing in the palace halls wearing various dresses while she plays Diana. Another clip shows her storming down to a royal event.









Other stars include Olga Hellsing as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew.

Towards the end of the video, Diana is told to ‘fight them’ and she is ‘her own weapon’ before another clip emerges of her asking the chilling question: “Will they kill me, do you think?”

Spencer is scheduled for release on November 5.

