Bad Bunny and Girlfriend Gabriela Finally Make Red Carpet Debut

Bad Bunny and girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri finally made their red carpet debut, and it’s been a long time coming.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the 27-year-old music superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, walked the carpet with Gabriela at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Gabriela wore multi-colored dresses while Bad Bunny wore sky blue suits. In the photo below, the jewelry designer could be seen clutching Bad Bunny’s arm as he gave a serious look to the camera.

For his May 2020 cover story with Rolling Stone, the “Dakiti” vocalist discussed his relationship and explained why it took himself several years to feel comfortable being open about Gabriela with the public. They met while he was eating at a Puerto Rico restaurant with his father and brother in 2017.

“Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone?” Bad Bunny was asked about the interview. “No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”