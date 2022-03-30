Sharon Stone joins DC’s Blue Beetle as Villain Victoria Kord

Sharon Stone has been tapped to play villain Victoria Kord in DC’s upcoming “Blue Beetle,” its first superhero movie starring a Latino character, Variety confirms. Victoria Kord is a brand new character that was created for this film. The film will premiere in theaters Aug. 18, 2023.

Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”(also joins “Blue Beetle”Carapax the Indestructible Man. Stone and Trujillo star alongside Xolo Maridueñ (“Cobra Kai”Jamie Reyes plays the leading role.

Bruna Marquezine will play Penny, the female lead and love interest, while Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén will also appear in the film. Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”Gareth Dunnet Alcocer wrote the screenplay.“Miss Bala”). John Rickard produces.

This marks Stone’s second turn as a major villain, following her portrayal of Laurel Hedare in DC’s 2004 movie “Catwoman,”Halle Berry plays the title role.

More to come…