Jim Carrey explains why he was there ‘Sickened’Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars

So, there’s probably no doubting you’ve already been well informed about the viral slap that happened at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair that a lot of people have found to be distasteful, including Jada and Will Smith, with the latter walking on stage and A slap was delivered that was broadcast live to millions of viewers on TV . Many celebrities and people have done this. They expressed their opinion about what happened Jim Carrey has explained how it works. “sickened”He was there for the whole debacle.

Jim Carrey, as with most comedians isn’t afraid of people not liking his comedy. The SNLVet had His impersonation Joe Biden has sparked some hatred He is, however, a comedian with a long history in comedy. Actually, Rock and Carrey teamed up recently to honor Bob Saget’s passing .

Also like a lot of comedians, Jim Carrey doesn’t really hold back much. In an appearance on CBS MorningsCarrey spoke out about his disgust at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock. He also had harsh words for the Oscars audience about how they handled the situation. Here’s what he said:

I was sickened. The standing ovation made me sick. I felt that Hollywood is spineless. And it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.

There are plenty of opinions going around what happened at the Oscars, and it’s pretty clear where Jim Carrey stands: he’s seemingly grossed out about the whole thing and willing to call out pretty much all of Hollywood about it.

I honestly can’t imagine what it would be like to get slapped on national television, and then have that slapper receive a standing ovation. Jim Carrey seems to be in agreement, and he states that he wouldn’t hesitate to file a lawsuit against the man responsible. Here’s what he said:

I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars, because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous. This insult will be remembered for a long time. If you wish to shout at the audience, show disapproval or disapproval, then use Twitter or other social media platforms. You are not allowed to go up on stage and punch someone in the face just for speaking certain words.

He does not seem to be demonizing Will Smith, but he does have some words of wisdom for him. The King Richard Oscar winner As well. While he thinks the slap Smith gave to Chris Rock was uncalled for and the crowd’s reaction “spineless”Smith had some internal issues that led to Smith’s slap, commenting that the slap resulted in:

It didn’t escalate, it came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. And I really wish him all the best. I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment last night. It took a lot of hard work to reach that point and have their moment in sunshine. Their hard work paid off. And it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you’re nominated for an Oscar. It’s a gauntlet of devotion that you have to do. It was a selfish moment that cast a shadow over the whole thing.

Jim Carrey is a man with a history of mental illnesses and has always been very open about it. It could be quite telling that he recognized signs of internal struggle in Will Smith. Smith has been in the news for a while, and his relationship to Jada Pinkett Smith has come under fire. It’s the opinion of some that Smith reached his snapping point with Chris Rock’s joke.

Chris Rock and Will Smith have reportedly reconciled since the initial slap. Smith has also formally apologized for the slap. Jim Carrey, among others, may still sue the star. Rock seems to take this all like a champ, and with a lot more grace .