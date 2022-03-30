Jim Carrey explains why he was there ‘Sickened’Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at The Oscars

So, there’s probably no doubting you’ve already been well informed about the viral slap that happened at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair that a lot of people have found to be distasteful, including Jada and Will Smith, with the latter walking on stage and A slap was delivered that was broadcast live to millions of viewers on TV. Many celebrities and people have done this. They expressed their opinion about what happenedJim Carrey has explained how it works. “sickened”He was there for the whole debacle.
Jim Carrey, as with most comedians isn’t afraid of people not liking his comedy. The SNLVet had His impersonation Joe Biden has sparked some hatredHe is, however, a comedian with a long history in comedy. Actually, Rock and Carrey teamed up recently to honor Bob Saget’s passing.
Also like a lot of comedians, Jim Carrey doesn’t really hold back much. In an appearance on CBS MorningsCarrey spoke out about his disgust at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock. He also had harsh words for the Oscars audience about how they handled the situation. Here’s what he said:
There are plenty of opinions going around what happened at the Oscars, and it’s pretty clear where Jim Carrey stands: he’s seemingly grossed out about the whole thing and willing to call out pretty much all of Hollywood about it.
I honestly can’t imagine what it would be like to get slapped on national television, and then have that slapper receive a standing ovation. Jim Carrey seems to be in agreement, and he states that he wouldn’t hesitate to file a lawsuit against the man responsible. Here’s what he said:
He does not seem to be demonizing Will Smith, but he does have some words of wisdom for him. The King RichardOscar winnerAs well. While he thinks the slap Smith gave to Chris Rock was uncalled for and the crowd’s reaction “spineless”Smith had some internal issues that led to Smith’s slap, commenting that the slap resulted in:
Jim Carrey is a man with a history of mental illnesses and has always been very open about it. It could be quite telling that he recognized signs of internal struggle in Will Smith. Smith has been in the news for a while, and his relationship to Jada Pinkett Smith has come under fire. It’s the opinion of some that Smith reached his snapping point with Chris Rock’s joke.
Chris Rock and Will Smith have reportedly reconciled since the initial slap. Smith has also formally apologized for the slap. Jim Carrey, among others, may still sue the star. Rock seems to take this all like a champ, and with a lot more grace.
The Oscars featured many wonderful moments of talent that were not easily viralized. The Oscar winnersWill Smith and other participants still got the moments they worked so hard to earn. The entire ceremony can be streamed live if you’re unable to attend. a Hulu subscription.