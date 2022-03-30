Sharon Stone to Play Victoria Kord, the Villain in DC’s Blue Beetle (Exclusive).

Sharon Stone, Academy Award nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Sharon Stone, will play the villain Victoria Kord. “Blue Beetle,” DC Films’ first superhero movie starring a Latino character, has exclusively learned. Victoria Kord, a new character, was created for the movie.

Raoul Max Trujillo (again)“Mayans M.C.”) will play Carapax the Indestructible Man.

“Cobra Kai” breakout Xolo Maridueña is set to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in “Blue Beetle.” “Charm City Kings”Angel Manuel Soto will direct. The screenplay is from Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s “Scarface” remake and Sony’s “Miss Bala.”John Rickard serves as the producer.

Stone joins a cast which includes George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, Bruna Marquezine and Harvey Guillén.

“Blue Beetle”The film will be released theatrically on August 18, 2023.

Blue Beetle is the superhero alter-ego in DC Comics. But the film will feature Jaime Reyes (a Mexican-American teenager) as the third character to take on the Blue Beetle mantle.

Jaime Reyes was created by Keith Giffen and John Rogers in 2006. It was introduced during the “Infinite Crisis”Crossover event before the launch of a brand new “Blue Beetle”2006, May 2006. Reyes, a teenager from El Paso who is working class and dedicated to his family, was granted his powers in May 2006.

Jaime Reyes, a friend of two years, discovered the Blue Beetle scarab as he was returning home from school. It was half-buried in a lot. Reyes brought the scarab home to see if it was real. That night, the scarab came alive grafted itself to the base of Jaime’s spine and provided him with a suit of extraterrestrial armor that can be modified to enhance his speed and strength, as well as to create weapons, wings and shields.

Stone was first to break out in the smash global hit “Basic Instinct,” which garnered Stone her first Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Stone would go on to star opposite Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,”Stone was nominated for Best Actress Oscars. Stone’s other notable film credits include “Sliver,” “Total Recall,” “The Quick and the Dead,” “Sphere,” “The Specialist,” “Alpha Dog”And “The Disaster Artist”To name just a few.

Stone will next be seen playing a recurring role alongside Kaley Cucco during the second season. “The Flight Attendant.” Stone’s other television credits include Netflix’s “Ratched,” HBO’s “Mosaic,” “The New Pope”A recurring role in “The Practice,”Stone was awarded an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in Drama Series.

Stone, who is a humanitarian, has received a Nobel Peace Summit Award as well as a Harvard Humanitarian Award from Harvard, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award from Harvard, and an Einstein Spirit Award.

Artist International Group repaints stone.

Raoul Max Trujillo is best known for playing the main villain in Mel Gibson’s 2006 chase thriller “Apocalypto.”Other film credits include “Cowboys and Aliens,” “Riddick,” “Sicario,”Its sequel “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”His many television credits include “True Blood,” “Lost Girl,” “Da Vinci’s Demons,” “Salem,”And “The Blacklist.”Trujillo is currently a star on Mayans M.C. As Che “Taza” Romero.

Trujillo is represented by Corner Booth Entertainment and GGA.