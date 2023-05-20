‘Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran, 74, Follows Martha Stewart’s Lead Posing in a Low-Cut Swimsuit

Barbara Corcoran posted a picture of herself wearing a white bikini, recreating Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover. The businesswoman, who is 74 years old, keeps herself in shape with a routine.

Barbara Corcoran, at 74-years-old, channeled Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread on Instagram. You can post a comment below. On Thursday,

She relaxed on her chaise in an elegant white one-piece bathing suit and orange satin that doubled as a scarf. She was smiling for the camera with the lush Manhattan skyline and greenery as her background.

To give context, Corcoran posted a photo of Stewart’s legendary magazine cover. On the page, Stewart posed in front of the Dominican Republic’s tropical backdrop in an ultra-revealing swimsuit, and a gold jacket.

Corcoran’s caption is a playful play on words. Note:Stewart was praised for her domestic skills with the phrase “I’m not a cook but I can sure swim.”

Corcoran was more reserved in her approach to beachwear photos before this daring and fun photo. She would cover herself up with a transparent outfit or a thin towel. Her throwback Facebook post revealed her witty and self-deprecating sense of humor. She was wearing a bikini in two pieces with clothing underneath. captioned“I still can wear a Bikini” “But only when I’m wearing clothes!”

Barbara Corcoran speaks about “Shark Tank” on Build Studio in New York City, February 8, 2017. Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Corcoran was serious about her health and fitness, despite her humor. Enlisting the services of a personal coach She works with me two or three times per week. It was cheaper than therapy for her, even though working out wasn’t something she enjoyed.

But she did not let her vacations stop her from exercising. schedule Core and whole-body workouts are still included.

Barbara Corcoran maintained a daily schedule that was organized and helpful to her in order to maintain the same level of discipline.

Barbara Corcoran, TV star and “Shark Tank”, attends Build Series to discuss the show at Build Studio in New York City on February 8, 2017. Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

She ordered her list of tasks according to importance. Then, she tackled those most important ones first thing in the morning. She made jokes about her to-do list Running her life and preferring to use paper lists rather than online lists because of the tactile satisfaction she gets from crossing off completed tasks.

