Russell Wilson pays tribute to Future and Ciara’s son on his 9th birthday

Russell Wilson Sent an emotional message a stepson on the occasion of his 9th birthday. On Friday, the Denver Broncos’ quarterback shared photos on Instagram of Future Zahir, his family including wife Ciara, and children Sienna and Win.

“Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! Wilson captioned the photo: “The final of the single-digits.” You are an Amazing Son, a Great Leader and Compassionate towards others. You are also a child of God!

Ciara wrote “The Big 9” in her comment. She shares her son Future with Future. So very proud. “I love my boys so very much.” Wilson and Ciara like to post photos of and videos about their children. Wilson and his family relocated to Denver in the last year when he was traded by the Seattle Seahawks for the Denver Broncos. In October. Ciara spoke to Entertainment Tonight And was asked about how they would adjust to the new life in Denver.

“Denver’s amazing. It’s a challenge to deal with the altitude. Walking up three — just like one flight of stairs, I’m like, ‘Okay, I need some water. Take a big breath. It’s time to go back. She said, “Well, alright I’m here again.” It’s incredible. “The fans are amazing. Amazing food. My heart will be happy if you eat well. My heart is so full of joy. Our home is wonderful. The school is a happy place for my kids. I love Denver — it’s pretty amazing.”

Wilson sent Future a birthday greeting as he prepared for his second Broncos season. The 2023 campaign is expected to be better than the 2022 season, which saw him throw 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and an 84.4 passer rate. The Broncos’ 5-12 season was largely due to his lack of performance.

It’s almost the end of Year 12 and I strongly believe that consistency is key. Consistency in habits, work ethic and what you do. Wilson The Broncos won their final season game in January. The diligence is evident in the fact that “every day” is carefully planned and thought out. “Every year, you are constantly evolving. You’re trying to learn something new.”