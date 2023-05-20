Bride Says She Wanted Night To Never End Before Fatal Car Crash

First time, the heartbroken husband whose wife was murdered on the wedding day by a woman charged with DUI speaks out.

“She was so happy,” Aric Hutchinson said of his new bride, Samantha. “The last thing I remember her saying was, she wanted the night to never end.”

Aric starred on “Good Morning AmericaThe tragic ending of the marriage was discussed on Friday.

Five hours after the couple’s wedding, Samantha died when the golf cart they were leaving the reception in was struck from behind by a motor vehicle.

Aric ended up hospitalized after suffering serious injuries. His brother-in-law Benjamin Garrett and nephew Brogan Garrett were also seriously injured in the crash.

“I remember waking up, I could see my mom’s face and you could just tell something was wrong,” said Aric. “And I asked her: ‘Where’s Sam? Where’s Sam?’ “And then she told me that there had been a incident. That Sam did not make it.”

"It's difficult but nice too," he added. The house is covered in Sam's writing. It's good to have such fond memories.

Jamie Komoroski was arrested by police. She is 25-years-old and a hostess. She has been charged with DUI, reckless homicide.

Aric filed suit against her. In his lawsuit, he claimed that at the time the crash occurred she had been “grossly” and “dangerously” intoxicated “after having spent the day bar-hopping.”

In his filing, he claims that the bar where she reportedly drank that night and her former employer pressed her into attending an event that would “consume excessive amounts of alcohol.”

Aric paid tribute to Samantha and her friends over the past weekend at Folly Beach, South Carolina. They exchanged vows.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” said Aric on GMA. “That was a night that went from an absolute high to a total low.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Aric with medical bills and burial costs.

Komoroski's attorney told they had "no comment." Her former employer denies that there was an "officially organized employee function involving drinking" on the day of the crash. The bars named in Aric's lawsuit either refused to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.