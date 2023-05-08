I tried out the UK’s first swim up bar – it was just like being on holiday

The majority of people who would like to drink a cocktail in a swim-up lounge will imagine themselves on a sunny holiday, perhaps even in the Caribbean or Med.

Then I learned that there is a Spa Hotel just outside. Stoke-on-Trent The first UK swim-up bar opened, and I was curious.

3 The Manor House, Alsager is introducing a brand new feature this year. The Manor House

3 After trying out the UK’s first swim-up pool bar, I was sold. Catherine Lofthouse

The Spa at Manor House, in Alsager (east Cheshire), was my first stop. I wanted to see if British weather could dampen the mood or if a sunnier climate would raise the bar.

As two frazzled Mums Boys who are constantly on the move, needed a relaxing day. That’s exactly what we had.

It was evident that the Spa experience had not been compromised.

This luxurious change room leads to the newly-opened English spa garden.

Both the sauna and laconium feature large windows with views of rolling hills.

Enjoying the view from the warmth of indoors, while still enjoying green fields and trees.

It was impossible to imagine that the heated pool with its swim-up bar could be located anywhere else but in the English countryside.

After returning indoors we were treated to an hour long sound sleeping massage. Warm orange and fennel oils helped realign and perfect the body.

After the tour, we sat on huge comfortable chairs in the relaxation rooms, too relaxed to even talk.

In the poolhouse, we shared a mezze of vegetables and prosecco with each other. While others were enjoying a lavish afternoon snack, it was so abundant that some guests on the table had to share. The Next Generation of adversity Table offered to give us their cake as they were unable to eat any more.

Our sweet snacks were equally as good as our savoury board, consisting of camembert, feta marinated, Lebanese bread, melon and olives.

We spent about an hour in the poolhouse, grazing. A large log stove was located at the center of the building. It was now time to get in the pool.

It’s hard to drink a beverage at the swim-up bars when wearing only a bathing suit. You need a credit cards to pay for it. Swimming costume.

We could have draped our robes on the sofas near the lockers and kept our phones and cards in our pockets. However, it would be nice if we could use the same bracelets to pay for the services.

My Cosmopolitan, however was a delicious drink and I can say that we had a holiday feeling while slurping our drinks in warm water.

A part of the pool had a transparent cover to deflect rain.

A pool indoors was equally inviting with swing beds for two on one side and built-in sun loungers in alcoves.

The next time we need some time for ourselves, I’d return to the spa in a flash.

Everyone working at the spa was friendly and attentive.

It’s not surprising that it is a finalist for the Good Spa Guide Awards in both categories of best boutique spa, and best spa gardens.

Swim-up bars are a great way to pass a rainy day in Britain if you don’t have plans to visit sunny beaches.

There are also some great tidal pool options in the UK.