Seventeen releases FML merchandise collection to celebrate new record album sales

Seventeen, the K-pop band from South Korea, has announced that they will soon release FML exclusive merchandise.

Seventeen’s FML has already marked history as the K-pop act’s latest album became the highest-selling album in a week acquiring over 4.5 million copies in physical sales. Now the act has announced launching merch to celebrate the album’s win.

Seventeen releases FML merchandise

Seventeen is releasing FML merchandise on May 4 at 6pm KST/5am ET/10am BST/2am PT/2.30pm IST via Weverse Shop.

All products of Seventeen’s FML merch will be revealed on May 3 at 6pm KST/ 5am ET/ 10am BST/ 2.30pm IST.

FML merchandise collection

While Seventeen’s FML music video contained the black and red theme and delivered a fiery concept, for the merch collection, fans will be getting more of a summery vibe with lots of pastels on the play.

According to the teaser for HYBE Merch fans can expect a wide range of sizes in bookmarks, binders and photo albums, along with unique items such as cloud-shaped FML Bath Bombs.

The K-pop Album Sales Record is broken with the release of Seventeen

Carats, as fans of Seventeen are known to be called, are celebrating their breakthrough in history.

Seventeen broke BTS’ Map Of The Soul record set in 2020 as their latest album FML recorded the most number of pre-orders in South Korean music history, with 4.64 million, and sold over 4.5 million copies in the first week of release.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will also release FML’s Deluxe version on May 8 at 11 am KST. Pre-orders of the Deluxe Version can be made on Weverse starting May 2.

