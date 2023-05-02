Serena Williams Reveals pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala wearing Gucci

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian waited until fashion’s biggest night to announce their big news — they’re welcoming a second child!

Tennis pro, Maria Sharapova gave hints via her Instagram before she walked the Met Gala red carpet in New York City.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," the retired tennis pro captioned her Instagram post in which she held her husband Alexis Ohanian's hand and cradled the baby bump.

The custom Gucci dress she chose for her gave her the classic hourglass shape while allowing her to grow with her baby.

Ohanian also posted the news to his Twitter account.

“Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it, and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute,” his tweet read, referencing their first child Olympia Ohanian.

Once they hit the busy red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the parents-to-be braved the press line, where Ohanian even put his hand on his wife’s stomach.

They weren’t the only ones at the Met Gala to announce they were expecting. Karlie Kloss, a supermodel and husband Joshua Kushner revealed that they were expecting a second baby.

Joshua Kushner (left) and Karlie Klass (right) leave The Mark Hotel on 1 May 2023 for the Met Gala. Ilya Savenok/Getty Pictures for The Mark

