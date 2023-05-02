Star Wars Visions Season 2 Studios: Who is animating each episode?

Which animation studios are responsible for each episode of Season 2?

Star Wars Universe expands this week as Young Jedi Adventures premieres, and Visions returns.

Disney Plus will premiere nine episodes of this second animated volume, which features stories from all over the galaxy. Star Wars Day is May 4, so that’s when it debuts.

Which studios animated the new episodes of Star Wars: Visions, season 2, and what titles were they responsible for before Volume 2 was released?

Star Wars Visions 2: Animation studios revealed

Star Wars: Visions executive producer and senior vice president for Franchise Content & Strategy at LucasFilms James Waugh noted in a Press release how the team “always saw Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today.”

“With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We’re so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we’ve assembled.”

Waugh continued, “Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Star Wars: Visions season 2 will include nine individual episodes, each from a different animation studio – so who produces the new Volume 2 episodes?

Star Wars Visions S2 ‘Sith’ – El Guiri

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘Sith’ is produced by Studio El Guiri, both written and directed by Rodrigo Blaas.

‘Sith’ will be the first major standalone title for El Guiri, a Spanish studio who have previously worked behind-the-scenes on the likes of Tales of Arcadia Trollhunters, Incredibles, Wall-e, Ratatouille, and Cars – as well as short film called Alma from 2009.

Rodrigo Blaas, a veteran animator with more than 20 years of experience in the field, is at El Guira’s helm. Blaas worked for Blue Sky Studios as well as Pixar Animation Studios. Blaas was involved in many popular titles, such As Finding Nemo. Ice Age. The Incredibles.

“A former Sith apprentice, leading a peaceful, but isolated life, is confronted by the past when her old master tracks her down.”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘Screecher’s Ranch’ – Cartoon Saloon

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘Screecher’s Ranch’ is animated by Studio Cartoon Saloon and directed by Paul Young.

Cartoon Saloon is an Irish production company who is best-known for producing The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers, and My Father’s Dragon feature films. Team members have worked on a variety of TV projects such as Skunk Fu Puffin rock, Dorg Van Dango and Vikingskool.

“A young girl, seeking reprieve from her days in a rural workhouse, discovers a legendary haunted cave with her friends. The cave’s dark pull will change the trajectory of her life forever.”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘In The Stars’ – Punkrobot

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘In The Stars’ is produced by Studio Punkrobot, written and directed by Gabriel Osorio.

Punkrobot is a Chilean production company founded by Gabriel Osorio that traditionally produced children’s television shows such as Flipos, Muelin Y Perlita, and Soccer Girls; with the most recognizable title being the 2016 short movie Bear Story – which was actually the first Latin American animated short film to win an Oscar.

“Two sisters, the last of their kind who live in hiding on their ravaged land, squabble about how to survive with the Empire encroaching. On a water run, the sisters must fight back when they are discovered.”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘I Am Your Mother’ – Aardman

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘I Am Your Mother’ is animated by Studio Aardman and directed by Magdalena Osinska.

Aardman, a UK production company, specializes in clay and stop-motion animation rather than the traditional 2D techniques. This studio is responsible for some of the world’s most famous stop-motion films, such as Wallace and Gromit.

“Young pilot Anni, who is embarrassed by her sweet, but clingy mum, must team with her for a madcap family race at the academy. Along the way, their relationship is tested by the elements, their old ship, other racers…and each other!”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘Journey to the Dark Head’ – Mir

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘Journey to the Dark Head’ is animated by Studio Mir and is helmed by director Hyeong Geun Park.

Studio Mir is a South Korean production studio who are well-known already within the traditional anime industry for producing the likes of The Legend of Korra, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, and Lookism. Mir has also animated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, season 3 of HBO’s Harley Quinn series, and Batman: Death in the Family.

“A hopeful mechanic and disillusioned young Jedi team up for a risky and unlikely quest to turn the tide of the galactic war, but dark forces tail them.”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘The Spy Dancer’ – La Cachette

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘The Spy Dancer’ is produced by Studio La Cachette, both written and directed by Julien Chheng.

Studio La Cachette are a French animator team best known for the animation of Primal and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. They also animated Mune: Guardians of Moon. They have also featured in Adventure Time animating the Beyond the Grotto episode, as well as Love, Death and Robot’s Sucker of Souls episode.

Director Chheng is the CEO of La Cachette, who has helped produce award-winning titles such as both The Rabbi’s Cat and Ernest & Celestine.

“The premier dancer at a famous, Imperial-frequented cabaret uses her unique skill-set to spy for the Rebellion, but the presence of a mysterious officer threatens to derail her mission.”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘The Bandits of Golak’ – 88 Pictures

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘The Bandits of Golak’ is animated by Studio 88 Pictures and directed by Ishan Shukla.

88 Pictures are an Indian production team who have had a hand in countless animated and live-action productions including Mission Manju, Trollhunters, Blue’s Big City Adventures, Spirit Riding Untamed, and Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

“Fleeing from their village by train and pursued by ferocious Imperial forces, a boy and his force-sensitive younger sister seek refuge in a vibrant and dangerous dhaba.”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘The Pit’ – D’art Shtajio

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode is co-produced by Studio D’art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd, with the writing and direction helmed by LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge.

Studio D’art Shtajio is the only Japanese production studio in Star Wars: Visions season 2. They have previously helped produce Pokémon’s Secrets of the Jungle, and Indigo Ignited, as well as individual episodes from Castlevania, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and High School DxD.

“A fearless young prisoner, forced to dig for kyber by the Empire, plans a risky escape for he and his people.”

Star Wars Visions season 2 ‘Aau’s Song’ – Triggerfish

Star Wars: Visions season 2 episode ‘Aau’s Song’ is animated by Studio Triggerfish and is co-produced by Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke.

Triggerfish, a South African and Irish production company, has worked previously on Adventures in Zambezia and Seal Team as well as the short-film The Snail and the Whale, which won an award.

“An alien child who longs to sing is raised by her loving, but stern father to stay quiet because of the calamitous effect her voice has on the crystals in the nearby mines.”

Disney Plus is set to release all nine episodes from Star Wars: Visions, season 2, worldwide on Thursday May 4.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

