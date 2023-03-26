Prince Harry and Meghan markle’s expulsion from the Royal Home is ‘Just The Beginning’ for King Charles

King Charles III has begun slimming down the monarchy, and evicting the Duchess and Duke of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage signals “just the start,” according to reports. Reports claim that the monarch will end sub-rents to royal family members in the coming five years. The Independent. It is expected that working royals like the Prince, Princess, Duchess, and Princess Royal will fund their own houses. According to an unnamed source, the King is not a housing organization for distant relatives. After reports suggesting that the Duke might be forced from his Royal Lodge residence and have to relocate with the King, this news is a welcome development. The keys to Frogmore Cottage were given to him In its place.

Sources at Buckingham Palace told The Evening Standard The coronation will be overseen by Sir Tony Johnstone Burt, vice-admiral, who is master of household affairs, and Sir Michael Stevens (keeper of the privy purse). According to rumors, Camilla will ensure that the royal family follows the “Clarence House” way of working. Senior figures claim that “it isn’t about making cuts. It is about getting maximum value for the money.” Sometimes it is less than you think. Charles has reportedly made plans to cut the number royals who depend on the crown for their financial support. This is especially true of those members who are not well-known in the royal family.

The report states that the Duke would like to better utilize the Duchy of Lancaster funds and sovereign grant. He also wants to recruit more skilled employees through offering attractive salaries and pensions. Sources said that there had been cuts in staff and the slogan was “Value-for-money”. Charles seems to be keen to let these properties go to the outside. There are apartments and palace accommodation that have been subsidised known as London pads. The source stated that properties would be let out at commercial rates to outsiders going forward. They will be security-vetted if they are in palace environments.

According to reports, extended family members should cut their cloth if they cannot afford the place where they live. Andrew, for instance, has reportedly told friends he cannot afford to maintain Royal Lodge if the King cuts his annual allowance of £249,000. According to a senior source, many of the practices which were established during the previous reigns will change. Although the King isn’t reckless or heartless, family members who are not part the core family of the crown and do not work for it should be allowed to live in their own homes and pay the rent. Charles previously stated that he would not leave his brother penniless or homeless, nor “deprive” the Sussexes from a UK base. Alternative housing was suggested for both.

As well as offering Andrew the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the King is rumored to have also provided Prince Harry and Meghan Markle An apartment at Buckingham Palace Andrew owned the property. Charles promoted an earlier slimmed-down monarchy in the past. Angela Levin was a royal biographer who wrote that Charles had promoted a slimmed-down monarchy. We wanted to cut down on the monarchy For quite some time, before Queen Elizabeth II died last September. He now wants to be the next king and save costs.