Seven easy April Fools’ pranks for kids to play on parents

Here are seven easy and hilarious April Fools’ pranks for kids to play on their parents with a little help from mum or dad.

It’s April 1, which means the day of tricks and practical jokes is back again for another year, and it’s time to come up with yours.

Below are some hilarious jokes that will make your boyfriend laugh, crazy texts pranks, and clever tricks for Alexa.

However, April Fools’ isn’t just for adults, and kids play some really funny jokes on their parents too. Here are some ideas…

Seven April Fools’ pranks for kids to play on parents

1. Get your eyes fixed on fruits and vegetables

One April Fools’ prank that never fails to amuse is putting googly eyes on fruit and vegetables. The parents will laugh when their tomato and apple eyes stare at them in the kitchen.

2. Peanut butter can be applied to shoes, making it look like dog poop

You can also pretend that your dog has poop all over your shoes, which will make mum and dad mad. You can do this by smearing a bit of peanut butter, but make sure it doesn’t stain.

3. Oreo Filling can be replaced with toothpaste

You can’t go wrong with replacing the creamy Oreo filling with another white substance like toothpaste. It’s harmless and fun for both kids, but parents will not be aware.

4. Place a faux bug in the bed

If you have a toy bug in the house somewhere, putting it on mum or dad’s bed or chair is the perfect April Fools’ trick. They will scream!

5. Funny brownie trick

Why not have your children pretend they’ve made a box of brownies for the other parent. Then, when they open the box it will actually just be loads of brown paper E’s!

6. Grapes can be substituted for chocolate eggs

With Easter coming up, it’s the perfect time to combine an April Fool’s prank with the holiday. Unwrap some small chocolate eggs and replace them with grapes to see parents’ disappointment.

7. Joke on the bathroom paper

Another April Fools’ prank for kids to play on parents is writing a really funny joke on the toilet paper. For a funny surprise, roll it up again and then wait for dad or mum to use the toilet.

