Genshin Impact Maka: Top weapons, artifacts & teams

Genshin Impact’s MIKA was just introduced, and Genshin Impact is already full of players eager to have fun with him.

For him to activate his elemental blast as frequently as possible, he requires good energy recharge and high levels of HP.

1 Mika cares about your support. Credit: HoYoVerse

Mika’s not a big damage dealer but has great healing abilities and works great in support.

Here’s how to build Mika in Genshin Impact.

Mika’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

Mika’s personal damage is very low, so you don’t really want to be attacking with him.

Instead, concentrate on his energy refill, which should be approximately 180%.

Engulfing Lightning Mika loves this choice because it generates additional energy.

However, if you don’t have the primogems, you can settle for the four-star Favonius Lance.

We have the following options for Mika:

Favonius Lance, a four-star polearm

Four-star polearm with prototype starglitter

Black Tassel (three-star polearm)

Mika’s top artifacts in Genshin Impact

Mika is an support character so the standard artifact collection is Noblesse Oblige.

It buffs your entire team so that at least one member of your team can carry it.

Two pieces can be mixed together. Tenacity of The Millelith With two pieces Emblem for Severed Fate

This will give him an additional 20% in his HP as well as energy.

A complete set is the final choice. Ocean-Hued ClamThis will give Mika an HP-healed Healing Bonus, and a Physical Damage Bump.

You’ll want the following stat distribution on artifacts for Mika:

Flower: Main stats: HP, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP%, Elemental Mastery, (secondary stats).

Main stats: HP, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP%, Elemental Mastery, (secondary stats). Plume: Attack (main stat), HP% HP, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery are secondary stats.

Attack (main stat), HP% HP, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery are secondary stats. Sands: Energy Recharge (mainstat), HP% HP, Elemental Mastery, (secondary stats).

Energy Recharge (mainstat), HP% HP, Elemental Mastery, (secondary stats). Goblet: HP%, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats).

HP%, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats). Circlet: HP%, Energy Recharge (main stat), HP, Elemental Mastery, HP (secondary stats).

Mika’s top teams in Genshin Impact

Mika buffs his teammates’ physical damage, which makes him a great partner for physical attackers.

Eula, the most powerful physical DPS character in the game is Eula. But with the right support they can be even more.

Raiden Shogun and Shenhe are traditional members of Eula’s team, and Mika adds a further boost.

Razor (Main DPS), Fischl (Sub DPS), Rosaria (Sub DPS), Mika (Support)

Razor is another physical damage dealer that doesn’t get used in teams very often.

Mika can make him more powerful by giving him damage bonus and continuous healing.

Rosaria is the damage buff, and Fischl the battery.

