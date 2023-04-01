Bradley Cooper is in Dungeons and Dragons Humorous cameo explored

The next film installment in the Dungeons And Dragons franchise is finally here, and fans can’t stop screaming about one cameo in particular. Is that Bradley Cooper from Dungeons And Dragons, Honor Among Thieves?

Recently, the fourth film in the Dungeons & Dragons series hit cinemas. Already audiences love the goblin action. The Paramount Pictures production is directed by John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein. It has no connections to the original trilogy.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the story of a charming thief who embarks on an epic journey with his unlikely comrades. As the group searches for lost relics, it is no surprise that danger comes their way.

It stars Chris Pine playing the charmant thief Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez portraying Holga. The movie promises to offer more than your typical action-adventure tale.

Bradley Cooper is in Dungeons and Dragons

Yes.

This actor makes an appearance in the film. Bradley Cooper portrays Holga’s ex-husband, Holga. He is a strong and skilled barbarian.

However, the thing that has caught fans’ attention isn’t the shocking appearance of the talented actor, but rather his size. During his cameo, Holga visits her ex-husband’s house. Bradley Cooper’s character walks out, although appears to be a lot smaller in size.

The comical scene is even more poignant when the two of them engage in a fight. Holga and her gigantic hand hold onto Bradley Cooper’s tiny hand.

Twitter reacts to Bradley Cooper’s cameo

It’s hardly surprising audiences are more than entertained at the sight of Cooper’s cameo. Many have flocked to the social media site Twitter to express their reactions to the actor’s appearance.

A user even complimented the acting performance of the actor.

They were also surprised to hear that another person had said the same thing.

However, the audience's surprise at the actor's appearance is hardly unusual.

Cooper joined the shoot in post-production. Cooper originally shot the scene alongside a different actor.

Dungeons And Dragons – Honor Among Thieves is in theaters this Friday, March 31.

