Sephora’s Oh Snap Sale: Last Day! Sale: Save 50% On Nars, Clarins & More

Urban Decay’s All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder is a makeup setting and finishing powder that smooths skin, minimizes shine, and extends the life of your face makeup so there’s no need to reapply, even in hot climates. Take a walk in rain, cry, or sweat. You won’t have to worry about what you are doing. The translucent powder mattifies and locks in your makeup for up to 11 hours. If you’re a fan of the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, you need to check out this powder.

One shopper gushed, “I love this powder. It has done wonders in helping my makeup stay. I live in SC, so it has held up in over 100 degree weather with some crazy humidity. I use the pixi glow mist with it and my face looks so natural!” Another insisted, “Makes your makeup bullet proof. Great for oily skin and I feel more confident when I use it because I know my makeup will last.”

Someone else raved, “Omg I cant explain it but this stuff makes your makeup look AMAZING. I put this on over my Estee Lauder Doublewear Foundation & went to the lake all day and my makeup stayed on all day. Crazy. I love this stuff.” Another review said, “This powder is lightweight. It provides awesome coverage and you don’t need a lot to get this effect. The powder does not enhance lines or wrinkles, rather it helps to disguise them. I love it!”