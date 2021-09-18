JFK Was Not the Only Member of the Kennedy Clan Who Allegedly Had an Affair with Marilyn Monroe

Although few rumors about Marilyn Monroe have been confirmed or discredited, there are bits of information that have been released over the years.

One of these rumors was Marilyn Monroe sleeping with John. F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy. Many sources such as FBI warnings, Monroe’s diary, and faked letters might shed light on these rumors.

THE AFFAIR

During the 50s, when JFK was president and Marilyn Monroe was the sex symbol of the moment, all eyes were on the two public figures. But, not everyone was kind to the two.

Many believed that Marilyn Monroe and President JFK were having an affair at the time. Rumors swirled for months and came to a head when Monroe famously sang ‘Happy Birthday to JFK in 1962.

Marilyn Monroe posing casually, 1954

While many of the rumors focused only on the president and Miss Monroe, other stories said that Monroe was not only sleeping with the president but that she was also sleeping with his younger brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy.

At the time of these rumors, Monroe’s personal life had begun to unravel. It was clear that she had been divorced three times and never had the opportunity to become a mother. This made the stories seem a lot more plausible.

In 1962, the year of Monroe’s death, the rumors had well and truly become uncontrollable, and many people had begun to speculate about the relationship between Monroe and the two brothers, but there was little to no proof.

There is only one known photograph of Marilyn Monroe and JFK. Incidentally, Monroe’s only photo with JFK is also the only photo that Marilyn Monroe has with JFK’s brother, Robert.

While JFK and Monroe were alive, very little evidence that the two had only ever had a platonic relationship, even less evidence suggested that Monroe was involved in an affair with Robert Kennedy.

However, JFK had already died, and Monroe had passed away. Several sources claimed that evidence was available that the brothers had had illicit relationships with the sex symbol in the 50s. These claims were never proven, though.

Photo by Getty Images One source claimed that Monroe had been writing a book about her relationships with both the Kennedy brothers and the FBI.

One of the sources claimed that the FBI had notified the Kennedy brothers that Monroe was writing a book in which she would be exposing the relationships that she was having with the both of them.

According to reports, Monroe and Kennedy were well-known in the media and among those who knew. The affair was never made public despite the apparent knowledge of many.

A relationship at any point in your life is something you wouldn't want anyone to know about. However, it is ten times more severe than the President of America.

Another source claimed that letters between Monroe and Kennedy proved they were having an affair. These letters were later found to have been forged by Lawrence Cusack III, which was confirmed later.

Jackie Kennedy and President JFK at a parade in 1963

Cusack was said to have forged the letters and defrauded investors by selling shares in the letters for up to $7 million at the time. The source of the letters was denied after it was proved that they were all fakes.

Monroe’s biography author, Donald Spoto, said that from his dealings with Monroe, it was pretty apparent that she was having an affair with one or both of the Kennedys. Spoto was never informed of the information, and it was never confirmed.

JFK and Jean Kennedy Smith, 1960. The affairs are briefly mentioned in her biography but not in any greater detail than ever before.

In her biography, the affairs are mentioned, but in no more detail than they ever have been before. Monroe and the Kennedys themselves were the only ones who knew the truth about Monroe’s affair with the Kennedys.

Jean Kennedy Smith, sister to John and Robert Kennedy, allegedly revealed that JFK and Monroe had been an item in the early sixties but said nothing further about the rumored affair with Robert Kennedy.

Monroe and Kennedy passed away within one year of each other. Monroe died in August 1962. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963. The rumors are further supported by the fact that both deaths occurred under mysterious circumstances.

Monroe was found dead in her bedroom by her then-housekeeper in August 1962. After Monroe’s death, her housekeeper stated that Monroe had been found naked on her bed. She also said that they wouldn’t be going to the beach that day.

Marilyn Monroe on the set of “The Seven Year Itch,” 1955

Having been found at midnight and the police only being called at around 4:30 a.m., people thought it might have been something other than the potential suicide claim that the police had made once they assessed the situation.

Many believed the Kennedys called the police to investigate her tragic death. Others believed she would have committed suicide if she hadn’t had enough water to drink the pills that killed her.

These two prolific figures are not going to be forgotten.

There is no evidence that JFK and Monroe were involved in an affair. The same holds for Monroe, Robert Kennedy. The public indeed loves a good scandal.