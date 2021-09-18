Lottery results LIVE – 09/17/21 Mega Millions winning numbers are drawn after 09/15/21 Powerball draw revealed

Lottery results LIVE - 09/17/21 Mega Millions winning numbers are drawn after 09/15/21 Powerball draw revealed
By Brandon Pitt
TIPS TO AVOID BEING SCAMMED

The Mega Millions website offers tips to avoid lottery scams:

* If someone says you have won a lottery that you have never played, be suspicious. You can’t win a legitimate lottery if you didn’t buy a ticket.

* If you are in a jurisdiction that is outside the market area of the lottery or game mentioned as the source of the “prize,” then it is a scam. Real lotteries do not hold “international” sweepstakes, contests or awards for people who live outside their market area. Mega Millions is an example of a lottery that is only available in the United States. If someone calls you claiming to be from the United States and claims you won a large prize, it’s a scam.

* If you have caller-ID on your phone, check the area code when someone calls to tell you you’ve won. This is considered a red flag if the caller is calling from a foreign country. Also, be aware that some con artists use technology that allows them to disguise their area code: although it may look like they’re calling from your state, they could be anywhere in the world.

* Be suspicious if an e-mail contains misspellings or poor grammar, or if the person who called you uses poor English.

