Tessica brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl”, releases a video about viral hair.

Tessica brown, also known online under the name “the “Gorilla Glue girl,”Friday, he released a rap track.

On “Ma Hair,”Brown sings about how she created a TikTok, flew to Los Angeles and fixed her hair.

According to TMZ, Brown’s agent told TMZ she wanted Nicki Minaj on the song.

The viral Gorilla Glue-using woman has now released a rap track about her experience nine months later.

Tessica Brown’s “Ma Hair,” Self-released music streaming services FridayThis video has nearly 30,000 views on YouTube. Brown tells how her hair got stuck for almost a month after using Gorilla Glue’s spray adhesive to fasten it instead of regular hairspray.

“My hair, it don’t move, it don’t move, my hair,”She raps over a catchy trap beat that has cheering sound effects playing in the background.

Brown first went to TikTok in February to discuss her hair problems. You can upload a video of the incidentIt has been viewed over 51 million times and 8 million liked. The video shows that she claimed her hair was kept in the same style for approximately a month.

Vox spoke to herIn an interview, she stated that she was running out of the door at the time and that she thought she could use Gorilla Glue as a spray to make it easier and then wash it all off when she returned home.

Brown posted several TikToks to continue the story on social media. Each TikTok was a follow-up clip in which Brown said that her hair was still attached.

Brown was first known online as “Gorilla Glue girl,”Her journey became a meme and attracted many viewers who closely followed her progress. She has more than 1.4 million followers and 16.5 millions likes on Facebook. TikTok page @im_d_ollady. She is also a popular Instagram user with more than 625,000 followers All under the same handle.

Brown posted several TikToks recently that showed her dancing to “Ma Hair.” The first videoThe video, which was uploaded Friday, has received over 2.9 million views.

Brown sings about her glued hair and how it wouldn’t move even after she washed it numerous times. She also mentions how she posted TikTok to seek advice. She also recalls her trip to Los Angeles to see Michael K. Obeng who fixed her hair for no cost.

The hair-processing took approximately 4 hours. According to TMZThe site shared videos from the scene in February. Vox reported that she was given partial anesthesia for the operation.

“I swear that I will never touch Gorilla Glue again,”Brown raps at end of song.

Gina Rodriguez was Brown’s manager. She reportedly told TMZThat “Ma Hair”It was the first time that the social media star had ever performed rap and she also wrote the song. Rodriguez claims that Brown recorded the song in Hollywood, October, and was assisted by Phil Valley, TMZ reports.

Rodriguez is an executive producer for Gitoni Productions. This entertainment company represents other internet stars such as Nathan Apodaca (the TikToker who skateboarded and drank cranberry juice while lip-syncing to Fleetwood Macs). “Dreams.”

Rodriguez reportedly claimed that Brown tried to get Nicki to collaborate on the song, but that Minaj never responded. Brown wanted Minaj to sing the song, as Minaj had made reference to the woman in her May album. “Fractions,” rapping, “Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue,” Rodriguez reportedly told TMZ.

Rodriguez and Brown didn’t respond to requests for comments.