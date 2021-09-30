See the Telling New Trailer for Insecure’s Final Season

By Tom O'Brien
It’s hard to go back while still trying to move forward.

This seems to be the case for Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) in the season five trailer for HBO’s Insecure. Last season, the pair was tested in many ways, and almost suffered the toughest split of all: a friend breakup. After experiencing their own heartaches, Issa & Molly seem to have found their way back to each other.

However, as the new trailer teases, things are still awkward for the once formidable friends, with Molly asking close pal Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), “How long did it take for you and Tiff to get back-back?”

Per Kelli, they were “fake back” before getting back into the groove of things. “Child, the jokes I laughed at that weren’t even funny,” she says as one scene shows her having an over-the-top reaction to a quip by Tiff (Amanda Seales).

Later, she whispers to Molly. “It’s a lifelong journey, girl.”

