Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Broadway Performance Due To Covid

Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway canceled tonight’s performance – the show’s first since reopening last night – after breakthrough Covid cases were detected within the musical’s company.

The tweet was sent shortly before 7 p.m. ET, the production stated, “Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected with the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, casts, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled.”

Producer Disney Theatrical Productions will announce the status of future performances tomorrow.

“We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover,” The tweet concluded.

Aladdin made his return to the stage after an 18-month hiatus due to the Covid epidemic shutdown. Earlier today, the production sent out photo of the reopening, calling the event a “joyous evening,” and noted a two-minute, mid-show standing ovation following the popular musical number “Friend Like Me.”

Tonight’s action marks the first and only confirmed cancelation for a reopened Broadway production since Springsteen on Broadway kicked off the industry’s return in June. Off Broadway’s Merry Wives, a Free Shakespeare in the Park production, canceled several performances due to positive Covid tests over the summer. (Earlier this week, Broadway’s Lackawanna Blues postponed its opening date to Oct. 7 due to a back injury of star Ruben Santiago-Hudson.)

Broadway requires that all audiences and members of the company be vaccinated for Covid. All audiences and employees off-stage must wear masks while performing.

The reopened Aladdin, based on the hit 1992 Disney animated film and featuring songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, stars two new leads – Michael Maliakel, making his Broadway debut as the title character, and Shoba Narayan as Jasmine – as well as Michael James Scott as Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar. Along with many ensemble performers, the show features Milo Alosi (Zach Bencal, Brad Weinstock, JC and Don Darryl Rivera) as Iago.

In addition to the cast, others present at last night’s reopening performance were Menken and Beguelin, director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw, and guest Kristin Chenoweth.