See holidaymakers fighting for sunbeds in a Spanish resort at 8 am.

HOLIDAYMAKERS were filmed queuing for sunbeds at an Spanish resort before 8am.

It is a battle every summer to get the best sun loungers. Guests fight for the top spots with towels in hand first thing.

3 A resort on Tenerife was filmed with holidaymakers fighting over sunbeds Credit: Thomaswclifford

3 Video started with the revelation that sunbed battles were taking place well before 8am Credit: Thomaswclifford

Some people are baffled by the footage of Tenerife resort guests marking their territories.

The footage was captured by a holidaying TikToker Thomas Clifford, who then shared the video online.

You can also find out more about the following: The videoThe people queue up in front of the pools, then dash to the top spots for their towels.

Thomas’s watch is shown in close up, showing that the assault on the sunbeds began at 7.47am.

The video has been viewed by more than 2000 people since its release on the internet. Many people were stunned at what they had seen.

One said: “This holiday isn’t for you.”

One said, “Oh my God! This is hideous!”

Thomas replied to a comment by saying people were “acting like snipers” when they threw their towels over the tops of the stairs.

He said some people had waited for over 25 minutes in order to secure the best positions, while others had disrupted pool cleaners.

Some of the people were there waiting since 7.20 am!

The poor man was unable to do his job as everyone stampeded around him.

The summer is a time when sunbed fights can be raging, but they should not go unchecked.

William Hanson is an expert in etiquette and he revealed for how long you’re allowed to reserve lounge chairs.

You may not be able to take your towel off the lounger if you are too late.

He told the Mirror: “Reserving sun loungers with a towel for longer than 30 minutes is a big no-no, beyond that grace period it’s first come first served.”

There are some restrictions to the 30 minutes grace period.

If someone actually uses the pool then they can still use the lounger.

A video was shared Tiktok Daxi’s post sparked a discussion about the nations that are most guilty of sunbed abuse.

A German commenter wrote: “I’m German and live in the U.K. On my last holiday to Greece it was the English that had the towels out before 6 am.”

Certain hotels do not allow guests to book sun loungers and towels.

Staff at a hotel in Tenerife were caught removing them after cheeky tourists had dumped their belongings and left.

Meanwhile, holidaymakers have even taken to reserving spots on the ground at some resorts.

And It is also always worth checking to see if the hotel has its own individual policy on reserving sun loungers.