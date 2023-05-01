Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her 17-year-old daughter Gigi Bryant, who died in a car accident.

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late daughter Gigi Bryant On her birthday,

The 40-year old shared two throwbacks with her late-husband’s daughter. Kobe BryantOn the day that would have been 17th anniversary of her birth.

Vanessa wrote “Happy 17th, my baby girl!” The May 1 Instagram Post featuring Gigi smiling on a carousel and another snap of her walking through a theme park. Angel, I love and miss you terribly.

The aforementioned is a Following up on a postGigi poses in a photo with her sister Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6, with Vanessa writing, “Happy birthday, sweet Gigi! Infinity, we love you! Forever & Always,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Rounding out the trio of birthday tributes to Gigi, Vanessa posted a snap of herself Gigi, Natalia and Bianka smiling at the camera. “Te Amo Mambacita,” Vanessa wrote beneath the snapshot. “Happy Birthday, Baby Girl.”

Starting to celebrate a few days early, Vanessa posted custom Nike sneakers that came in a box engraved with “Mambacita” on it alongside a drawing of angel wing with a halo. Also photographed was a jersey that read “Gigi 2.”