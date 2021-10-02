Season 8 Baker: Why She Doesn’t Watch Show

Insider spoke to Stacey Hart, Season Eight’s star, about her inability to watch the show. “The Great British Baking Show”Continue reading.

Hart was victim to bullying and trolling online. This had a devastating effect on Hart and her family.

Other ex-bakers and even Paul Hollywood the judge have spoken out against trolling fans.

Despite the positive energy “The Great British Baking Show”Some contestants have been bullied and trotted by viewers, as is the case with many other shows.

The series is also known as “The Great British Bake Off”The UK puts around 12 home bakers in the spotlight each season. For some contestants, this recognition was a bad thing.

Insider spoke to Stacey Hart, a season eight baker, about the bullying she experienced during her season and why she no longer watches the series.

Hart stated that she finds it difficult to watch the show as it brings back painful memories.

Being cast on “The Great British Baking Show”Hart was proud of her accomplishment. However, it was marred by online bullies who made her season difficult to watch.

Hart stated to Insider that she no longer watches the show.

“After I was on it, I didn’t want to watch it anymore,”She said. “It brings back memories of sadness because I had some horrible trolling after that really, really affected me and my family.”

Hart continued: “I know it sounds terrible. But that’s the way I feel, and in order for me to carry on my life happily, I stay away.”

According to the baker, she was shown in a particular way on the show.





Stacey Hart stated that she was depicted as the “funny” baker.



Channel 4







Hart stated that she was aware of the way Hart was being presented by her production team.

“I was kind of told how they were going to portray me. It was like I did the funny stuff,”She said. “Like I broke the oven door. I didn’t break the oven door at all. They put the oven door straight back on and it was not a big deal.

“They showed me certain things that they couldn’t show others doing, but they were the most funny.” she said.

But there were still moments where she was annoyed by specific editing choices.

“I’m sure you don’t always see the truth.” Hart told Insider. “Editing is something I am extremely aware of.”

She continued, “And now I find it difficult to watch it because it brings back pain in my heart.”

Many online commenters are also available criticizedHart’s emotional moments during stressful bakes were when Hart and his wife saw the entire sequence on the screen.

Hart was not a big fan of social media prior to the show and it didn’t make her feel any better.

The baker stated that she first saw her season when she was just a child. “in very good humor”She was suddenly trending on social networks until that moment.

Insider spoke out that she did not have an Instagram account until a friend suggested it to her while applying for the series. After her season aired she began to feel the online hatred.

“Social media, in general, wasn’t really important to me at the time. And then it became such a thing where I didn’t want to look at Twitter but I couldn’t help but look at Twitter,”She said. “I didn’t want to see what people said about me, but I couldn’t help myself.”

Hart stated that she was subject to a lot of bullying online when her season aired.





This show can put a lot stress on bakers.



Channel 4







Hart was criticized by fans, publications and even judges throughout Hart’s tenure on the show. Hot-pink Food Coloring and Edible Glitter. People also voiced their frustration at her leaving the show. Instead of fan favorite bakersAfter overcoming the obstacles, people like Julia Chernogorova and Yan Tsou, as well as Liam Charles, are now able to do so.

She was sent home on semifinal week — Despite the praises from judges for her pink flamingo showstopper bake — which Inspired some viewersTo celebrate the fact that she did not make it to the finals, she posted on social media.

“I had a lot of lovely, lovely people, and I still do, but unfortunately you don’t remember those,”Hart said. “You remember the ones who are nasty and call you a ‘s— baker,’ ‘rubbish at this,’ ‘crap at that,’ ‘wish she’d leave.”

Hart was also concerned about the impact bullying would have on her family.

“It got to where I thought, ‘My children are going to see this stuff!’ And I’ve got two older kids, so it was very, very, very hard,”She spoke to Insider.

She was unhappy watching her season after working so hard to be on the show.

“One day my husband turned around to me and I’d just finished watching my final episode, and I was just out of it, and he was like, ‘Where are you? Where’s my Stacey? Come back,'”She spoke to Insider.

Hart worked extremely hard to apply for the show, which made trolling difficult.

After being rejected on her first attempt, she committed an entire year to learning one aspect of baking per month until she was comfortable with all of the show’s famous challenges.

“They don’t realize how hard it is and how much effort it takes and the amount of work that is put into it,”She spoke to Insider. “And then to be told you’re a s— baker. Well, if I was a s— baker I wouldn’t be on the show.”

Hart isn’t disappointed in her participation on the show, no matter how it feels.





Hart indicated that she would be back on the show.



Channel 4







Hart admitted that it was hard to watch the series and be bullied by fans, but that it was worth it. Insider interviewed Hart about competing on the show. “best experience”She is the love of her life.

“Even though I loved every minute doing the show — every minute — I didn’t like the airing of the show,”She said. “I’d do the shooting all over again, but I wouldn’t do the airing again.”

Despite being through multiple seasons, the harassment continues to plague contestants.

After Laura Adlington’s win in 2020’s season 11, many fans expressed their dismay on social media.

Adlington took to Twitter after receiving a flood of negative messages.

“It’s OK to be sad your favourite person didn’t go through, but please remember it’s not my fault. I don’t make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven’t seen much of that on here,”She wrote One tweet.

“It’s easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings,”Adlington also added in A second tweet? “Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you’ve never met and whose food you’ve never tasted.”

Many fans felt that season 11 baker Hermine should’ve made it to the finals, instead of Adlington. Instagram:It is important to ask for kindness and evaluation from others before you post online.

“Please don’t be unkind in my name … Honor my time in GBBO by showing love and kindness,”Read a portion of Hermine’s post.

Bullying was addressed by even Paul Hollywood, a judge “Bake Off”Season 11 fans

Adlington was defended by him InstagramCall the bully “disgusting behaviour.”

“Each week stands on its own!! It never matters what any baker has done in previous weeks … STOP trolling any of the bakers!!”Read a portion of the post.

Representatives “The Great British Baking Show”Insider was not able to get a reply immediately.