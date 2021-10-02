Broadway To Extend Covid Vax & Mask Requirements Until The End Of 2021

According to the Broadway League, all 41 Broadway theaters will still require Covid vaccines for performers, audience members, backstage crew, and venue staff until at least the end the year.

Masks will also be required for all audiences to wear in the theaters for at least the remainder of 2021. This is except where they are eating or drinking in specific locations.

The announcement extends the Covid protocol policy that’s been in place since Broadway resumed performances in July. The League stated at that time that it would be reviewing the procedures in the autumn. For performances beginning January 3, 2022, theater owners will review the policies again by December 1.

Charlotte St. Martin, President, of the Broadway League, stated in a statement. “We know that with these policies in place through the end of the year, we will continue to help our audiences feel safe and to deliver them the thrill of Broadway night after night.”

Under the policy, audience members over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport. A government-issued ID, school ID, or passport is acceptable for guests aged 12-18. The guest must be fully vaccinated on the day of the performance if they have received a second dose Covid vaccine at least 14-days prior or a single approved Covid vaccine at least 14-days before the performance.

A negative Covid PCR test must be performed within 72hrs of performance start. Guests below 12 years old will need to show proof of one of these: a negative Covid rapid-antigen test or a negative Covid quick antigen test within 6 hours. All test results must clearly display the date/time of the test.