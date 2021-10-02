Justin Bieber’s “Our World” Doc Captures Singers COVID Concert Journey (Video).

Justin Bieber is back in the documentary spotlight for the 4th time “Justin Bieber: Our World,”Prime Video has the film out on Oct. 8, The film follows Bieber in the weeks leading up to his record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Apart from the actual concert, “Our World” takes fans behind the scenes of Bieber’s rehearsal process and personal life.

As promised, Trailer opens with an intimate look into the superstar’s private world. Bieber’s 2015 hit “Where Are Ü Now”He films himself getting ready for the big day as he wakes up.

“I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves,”The 27-year-old singer explains.

The stakes are heightened not just by COVID-19, but by the fact that Bieber’s performance marks the end of a three-year break from performing a full concert. Luckily, Bieber’s friends, family and wife, model Hailey Baldwin Bieber are there for support – not to mention the millions of fans who tune in to watch the livestream.

Canadian singer who rose to fame through songs such as “Baby”And “One Less Lonely Girl”When it comes to documentary, he is not a novice. Concert doc “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”Similar photos were taken during the lead-up for his sold-out 2011 Madison Square Garden Concert. “Justin Bieber’s Believe”His meteoric rise to fame as a 13-year-old when Usher and Scooter Braun discovered him on YouTube. In 2020, documentary series “Justin Bieber: Season” took a more in-depth approach to the artist’s struggles, including mental illness and drug use, and his return to music.

The popstar has been busy since his last concert. “Justice”, EP “Freedom”A string of singles including one that was Grammy nominated “Yummy,” “Lonely” with Benny Blanco and 2020’s quarantine favorite “Stuck with U” featuring Ariana Grande.

As for other onscreen appearances, he played a fictional version of himself in collaborator Lil Dicky’s “Dave” and will lend his voice to Apple TV+’s upcoming animation “Cupid.”

“Justin Bieber: Our World”Michael D. Ratner produced and directed the film. See the trailer As mentioned above.