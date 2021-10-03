Season 47 of “SNL” with James Austin Johnson, Joe Biden’s debut

Neue “Saturday Night Live”James Austin Johnson, the featured actor on the NBC Late-Night Sketch Comedy Series immediately after the Season 47 premiere. He made his mark with a sketch during a message from President Cold Open.

Eight Emmys were won at the 73rd annual ceremonies, which included the Variety Sketch Series Award for the fifth year consecutively. “SNL”Studio 8H, New York City, hosted the live premiere of its 47th Season on October 2. Owen Wilson was the host. Kacey Musgraves, the musical guest, was also there. Both did not appear in the cold open sketch.

The task of opening the office was difficult for the newcomer who had previously gained internet fame for his portrayal of former President Donald Trump. He was given the difficult task of summarizing U.S. political events over the past few weeks in a matter of minutes. How was his summer? He said that it was awful.

“Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good,”He elaborated. “Everyone keeps razzing me about that drone strike, but on the bright side, I went the entire summer without falling down the stairs once.”

He mentioned Broadway’s return, but he also noted that the Taliban was back. “You win some, you lose some,”He stated.

He also pointed out that Trump was often compared to him. “I’m like an oil change; you don’t think about me until you absolutely have to.”

Longtime cast members Cecily Strong, who portrayed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Aidy Bryant, who played Sen. Joe Manchin, joined Johnson in the cold open, as did Ego Nwodim as Rep. Ilhan Omar and Melissa Villaseñor as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Pete Davidson appeared at the end of the program as the former governor. Andrew Cuomo was present, while Alex Moffat was Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Of course the latter had to comment on Ocasio-Cortez’ Met Gala moment, in which she wore a dress that said “Tax the Rich” — and “then spent all night partying with the rich. Oops.”

Johnson and Biden wanted everyone to come together, because he believed that they all desired the same thing. This was immediately proven not to be true when Villaseñor’s Ocasio-Cortez listed how much she wanted in clean energy tax credits, while Bryant’s Machin countered with “zero.”

Other things they discussed included the child tax credit, water, the cost of prescription drugs, and roads, which Strong’s Sinema said she wanted none of because of “chaos.”

Johnson is following in the steps of Moffat, his co-star. Johnson played the president during last season’s special guest star Jim Carrey’s absence. John Mulaney and Jason Sudeikis also played the politician.

“Saturday Night Live’s”47th Season also features Mikey Day, Mikey, Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner. Aristotle Athari and Punkie Johnson are also featured players.

“Saturday Night Live”Saturday airs live from coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT (NBC). Peacock also streams the first four episodes from Season 47 live.