As They Battle It Out In Charts War Little Mix ‘Take Swipe At Jesy Nelson’

Little Mix appears to have taken a dig at Jesy Nelson, their former bandmate in their latest song.

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock release Cut You Off, a new song for their latest album Between Us.

The barbed song has some very pointed lyrics, which seem to target Jesy. They sing about cutting someone off. “To protect my energy.”

The track’s name was revealed in an Instagram Live by Jade last week. Jade said that the song was her first attempt at writing it. “like therapy.”

” Cut You Off was written a couple of months ago in a session with Lost Boy and Lauren Aquilina.

“It was kind of like a therapy session writing Cut You Off actually, “She shared her thoughts with fans. “I love Cut You off because it’s just a really good solid manic pop song.”

Perrie chimed in to add: “You let it all out, and it’s a safe space.”

The lyrics have been revealed, and speculation has started to build that they are Jesy.

The girls sing the following song: “How did we get here? We used to be so cool. Nothing lasts forever, but I thought we could.

“I know there’ll be tears, but it’s worth the broken heart. If I can’t protect my energy, I gotta cut you off.”

Jesy quit the girl group in December of last year after saying that being part of the band had taken its toll on her mental health.

Many fans quickly guessed that the song was a joke at Jesy. One even asked: “So is this about Jesy” One was added: “Imagine this was aimed at Jesy.”

After Jesy admitted that there were, it comes. “disagreements,” She and her bandmates remained close friends throughout their lives as they navigated their respective careers.

“I had times and moments when I loved it, but it felt like there were way more times than I was sad than I was happy,” She spoke to the Podcast Reign with Josh Smith.

“I don’t think people realize how hard it is to be in a girl band. There’s a lot that comes with it that people don’t know about.

“And I don’t get to make my own decisions. Three people have to agree as well, so there would always be disagreements on certain things.”

