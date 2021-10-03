Black History Month Is Around The Corner and These Are The Seven Must-Attend Events In London

Black History Month The launch of the UK version was made possible by the ‘Proud to Be‘ campaign. This encourages people to share their proud moments on social media. To mark the beginning of events across the country, local authorities raised the pan-African Flag.

It is now in its 34th year and has a renewed focus on black British resistance to racism after last year’s Black Lives Matter protests celebrating key figures who have made significant contributions and fuelled positive change.

You can read on to learn about the best Black History Month events around London.

What is Black History Month?

Black History Month celebrates the achievements of Black communities annually and offers the chance to recall black history around the world.

The festival, which lasts for a month, features events, exhibitions, shows, and installations from around the globe that promote history and celebrate customs, traditions, and cultures.

‘Proud to Be’Campaign for Black History Month

Black History Month launched the ‘Proud to Be’A campaign that inspires people to share what they are proud of on social media.

Catherine Ross is the Editor of Black History Month UK. “It’s been a challenging time for many Black and Brown people, with so much in the media about racism, inequality, and injustice.”

Ross continued: “We wanted the theme of Black History Month 2021 to focus on celebrating being Black or Brown, and to inspire and share the pride people have in their heritage and culture – in their way, in their own words.”.

Here are seven must-attend events around London for Black History Month

HITC We’ve compiled a list of the best Black History Month events in and around London.

London’s Imperial War Museum

The Imperial War Museum, London, will host an exhibition that showcases the remarkable stories of black soldiers and civilians during World War II. It will be open on October 20th. Billy Strachan will be one of the prominent figures featured. He sold his bicycle, saxophone, and saxophone for a journey from Jamaica to Britain to join the RAF.

Black History River Cruise

Cruise down the Black History River You will travel along the River Thames from the Temple of Greenwich through London to see the thousands of years of African/ Caribbean heritage. This cultural cruise lasts three hours and is a must-see! Special historical guests include General Damas, Phyliss wheatley, and General Damas, sharing inspiring stories and providing historical commentary.

Mayfair Sunday Jazz Afternoon with OGGs

Are you looking for the perfect way of spending Sunday afternoon? Then attend the Mayfair Sunday Jazz Afternoon For an incredible afternoon of smooth Jazz by the amazing OGGs presented at the Temple of Art and Music. You get one glass of prosecco with every ticket!

Laugh in the box

Laugh in the boxBeatbox will host the event in a private setting. Aurie Styla, the host, is warming you up for the funny comedians by showing off her moves. This event is free but limited capacity, so be sure to arrive early to grab a seat.

Curious

Curious is written and performed by Jasmine Lee-Jones, the Evening Standard 2019, and the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright. It documents Jaz, who is in her second year of drama school but is tired of performing until she stumbles upon a piece of forgotten history and her life is changed forever…

Black Culture Market

The Black Culture Market, The Department Store Brixton, will have a downstairs location, providing opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs and black businesses to sell and showcase their products. The market is open Saturday 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd.

Book Group Black Lives Matter

The Book Group Black Lives MatterThis online event offers eye-opening insights into the black religious experience. It challenges the status quo of white-majority churches. We also discuss ways we can all work together to build a truly inclusive church community.

