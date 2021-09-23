Season 41 of Survivor cast 2021: Who’s there?

SURVIVOR is a popular competition series returning for its 41st season on September 22, 2021.

Jeff Probst will host the show again as 18 new castaways divide into three teams to take part in Survivor challenges for a chance to win a $1million prize.

How does the show work?

Survivor is mentally and physically demanding. Teams are placed on a remote area of land, where they must survive in the wild with very limited resources.

The Mamanuca Islands, Fiji will host the show for 29 days. Viewers will be able to participate from home, with a “game within the game,” according to Jeff Probst.

The show will offer viewers a variety of puzzles and clues to solve. However, the contestants don’t know much about these mini-challenges.

Who is in the Green Tribe (Ua).

Brad Reese, a 50-year-old rancher from Wyoming

Sara Wilson, a 24-year-old healthcare consultant from Massachusetts

Shantel Smith, a 34-year-old pastor from Washington, D.C

Jairus Robinson, a 20-year-old student from Oklahoma City

Ricard Foyé, a 31-year-old flight attendant from Washington

Genie Chen, a 46-year-old grocery clerk from Oregon

Who is in the Yellow (Yase) Tribe?

David Voce, a 35-year-old neurosurgeon from Illinois

Eric Abraham, a 51-year-old cyber security analyst from Texas

Evvie Jagoda, a 28-year-old PhD student from Massachusetts

Liana Wallace, a 20-year-old student from Washington, D.C

Tiffany Seely, a 47-year-old teacher from New York

Xander Hastings, a 21-year-old app developer from Illinois

Who is in the Blue (Luvu) Tribe?

Danny McCray, a 33-year-old ex-NFL player from Texas

Deshawn Radden, a 26-year-old medical student from Florida

Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom from South Carolina

Naseer Muttalif, a 37-year-old sales manager from California

Erika Casupanan, a 32-year-old communications manager from Toronto

Sydney Segal, a 26-year-old law student from New York

Where can I watch Survivor?

You can watch the premiere episode live on CBS from 8-10pm or online at CBS.com/live.tv You can stream the CBS show via the CBS App.

According to Syracuse.com, the show is also available on other TV streaming services like fuboTV and Paramount Plus, DirectTV Streams, Hulu Live TV, DirectTV Streams, DirectTV Streams, YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.