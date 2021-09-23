The Heartbreaking News Stunned Gordon Ramsay!!

Gordon Ramsay has recently received some heartbreaking news. A young girl who had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year was lucky enough to spend some time with the Hell’s Kitchen star this summer. The two went to work together in the kitchen, but now there’s been a new, tragic update to the story.

Gordon Ramsay Dealt Heartbreaking News

Last September, 10-year-old Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer. Sophie had the opportunity to spend time with Gordon Ramsay, a celebrity chef. They enjoyed every moment of the hour together.

The young girl was given the chance to pick whichever restaurant Ramsay owned that her heart desired, but when her mom showed her a list of his Michelin star restaurants, Sophie tutted her and said, “Mum, we aren’t posh and dad will be hungry afterward!” In the end, she chose Heddon Street Kitchen, where Ramsay met her with a bevy of gifts, including “signed cookbooks, a Ritz Teddy bear,” as well as a Lucky Cat ornament from his restaurant.

The Two Were Quickly Thick As Thieves

Ramsay’s wife, Tana, also came along for the visit. Ramsay, his Executive Head Chef, taught Sophie and Amelia how he made a hazelnut souffle. When Sophie presented her dish for Ramsay’s judgment, he exclaimed, “That Souffle is incredible!” Sophie saucily responded, “Yes, I know!”

A Sad End To The Story

In the caption of one of the two posts dedicated to the outing, Sophie’s mother wrote, “To give up an hour of his time was so kind of him given how busy and hectic his schedule is.” She added, “Gordon made Sophie feel so special and it will be a memory that lasts forever.” Unfortunately, Sophie passed away late last week after her battle with terminal anaplastic rhabdomyosarcoma cancer.

The loss of such an adorable, lively little girl was tragically lost to her family. We send our deepest condolences to them. Looking through the Instagram page dedicated to Sophie’s young life, it’s clear that the entire family went well out of their way to ensure that they crammed as many experiences into Sophie’s final months as they possibly could. According to her Instagram account, Sophie knew how much she loved and was surrounded by loved ones at the end.