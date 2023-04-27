Sean Hannity reacts to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

Sean Hannity was surprised to learn that Fox News is parting ways with Tucker Carlson. As the most-watched primetime host on Fox News, Carlson presented Tucker Carlson Tonight At 8 pm ET, Hannity follows. Hannity’s show will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with his show. Hannity Carlson launched his show in November 2016, while Hannity’s has been Fox News flagship since 2009. Hannity, in the first segment on his radio program, “The Sean Hannity show,” said, “It is very difficult,” when referring to Carlson leaving Fox News. Wrap. “My mobile has been exploding for the entire day. The hard part for me is I don’t have a clue… I have no idea. Was Tucker responsible for the decision? Fox or Tucker? Did they have a mutual understanding? I don’t remember.”

“I guess people think that because I’ve been there the longest that I’d have some knowledge or understanding of what’s going on, but… I just don’t,” Hannity added. “I tell those who feel I should that I don’t. I do not own the business.” Fox announced Carlson’s departure in A statement on April 24We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that, as a contributor. “We thank him for the service he has provided to our network, both as host and before that as contributor.” Fox News refused to comment. A spokesperson for Fox News declined to elaborate. Carlson had been scheduled to appear in court to answer questions about the case.

While Hannity appeared blindsided while discussing Carlson’s Fox News exit, Tucker Carlson broke his silence after his surprising Fox News departure earlier this week. As per the Daily MailCarlson, a former Fox News host, was being interviewed in his golf car by a reporter near Boca Grande (Florida) while he and his wife were on their way to dinner. Carlson responded in a humorous way to the reporter’s questions about his departure. Carlson laughed and said, “Retirement has been great.” I haven’t had dinner with my spouse on a weekend night in over seven years. Then he said, “Appetizers and entree.” ET noted Carlson did not respond when he was asked what his plans were for the future. He simply smiled. Justin Wells, Carlson’s former executive producer who recently was terminated from Fox News, was reported as being at Carlson’s home.