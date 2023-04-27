Al Pacino’s Twin Daughter Shares Moving Words on Daddy’s 83rd Birthday — She Gave Him Reason to Live at 60

Al Pacino and Olivia Rose Pacino | Source: Getty Images – Instagram.com/@olivia.pacino

Legendary movie star Al Pacino became a father of twins at 60 years old.

“The Godfather” icon celebrated his 83rd birthday, and his twin daughter, Olivia Rose Pacino, dedicated a heartwarming birthday tribute to her dad on social media.

“The Scarface” talent shared how he became a devoted dad after his father abandoned him at 2.

Al Pacino is one of Hollywood’s most influential and iconic actors, and “The Godfather” alum has accomplished incredible feats throughout his extensive career. The A-lister recently celebrated his 83rd birthday on April 25, 2023.

The “Serpico” actor is a father of three, two of which are 22-year-old twins, Anton James Pacino and Olivia Rose Pacino, whom he had when he was 60 years old with his ex, Beverly D’Angelo. On his birthday, his twin daughter, Olivia, took to her Instagram to post a loving tribute dedicated to celebrating her dad on his special day.

Al Pacino at the 14th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2019 | Source: Getty Images

Olivia posted a recent dapper photo of her dad Al Pacino, dressed in a black suit jacket with a grey scarf adorning his neck. A focused-looking Pacino looks straight at the camera while sitting in what looks to be a dining chair.

On the table he sits at, there is a Starbucks coffee, which Olivia points out (with a drawn arrow) belongs to her. The adorable caption accompanied by the photograph reads:

“Happy birthday, [D]ad! You’re my best friend and will forever be a true inspiration to me! I love you so so much!!”

A screenshot of Olivia Pacino’s sweet birthday message to her dad, Al Pacino posted on April 25, 2023 | Source: Instagram.com/@olivia.pacino

How Did Al Pacino Become A Dad To Twins At 60?

The mother of Al Pacino’s twins is American actress Beverly D’Angelo, and the two met in the 90s. At the same time, D’Angelo was still married to her now ex-husband, Italian Duke Lorenzo Salviati. D’Angelo suggested that she and Salviati had a mutual understanding that the pair could go off and have fun with other people but return to each other in times of need.

However, after she met Pacino, The “Violent Night” actress said she and her then-husband had discussed the subject of her wanting to be with Pacino. Salviati eventually ended up giving her his blessing to move things forward with Pacino:

” ‘Who is this actor?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s Al Pacino.’ He goes, ‘Al Pacino, he’s fantastic. I love him. We divorce!’ “

Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo at the “Any Given Sunday” premiere in London, 2000 | Source: Getty Images

D’Angelo and Salviati split up in an uncontested and amicable divorce in 1995. Pacino and the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” star started dating shortly after, and in 2001, the couple welcomed their twins, Olivia Rose and Anton James Pacino. When speaking about becoming a daddy for the second time (after his firstborn Julie Marie Pacino from a previous relationship), Pacino expressed the following:

“Without sounding too corny, it gives you a reason to get up in the morning. It gives you this weird kind of energy that I had almost forgotten about.”

Julie Marie Pacino, Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo at the Film Society of Lincoln Center Gala in New York City, 2000 | Source: Getty Images

D’Angelo was 49 when she gave birth, and Pacino was 60. The duo went their separate ways soon after their twins were born.

Though the couple did not end up together in the long term, D’Angelo has expressed her gratitude for the relationship they had during that time. The American actress stated how the best gift Pacino gave her was making her a mother to her twins.

Pacino has a fantastic relationship with all his kids, especially with Olivia, who has stated that her dad is her best friend. The father and daughter duo have been spotted out together on several occasions, and Olivia constantly posts endearing pictures of her spending time with her dad.

How Al Pacino Decided To Be The Best Dad After Being Abandoned By His Father At The Age of Two

Though many know “The Devil’s Advocate” star from the great and timeless classical film projects produced in Hollywood, the “Scent of a Woman” star enjoys playing the role of being a devoted father to his three children the most. The doting father spends a lot of time with his kids, especially that of his twin daughter, Olivia.

Olivia Rose Pacino and Al Pacino taking their dog for a walk in Beverly Hills, 2009 | Source: Getty Images

Pacino loves being a father, and his previous kid-central den in his house proves this. In a 2014 in-depth interview with The New Yorker, the interviewer took note of the many toys and play equipment sprawled all over one of the living spaces.

When his twins were younger, the Hollywood legend reported having them stay with him over weekends after his and D’Angelo’s relationship had ended. Pacino is dedicated to ensuring his children know he is and will always be there for them.

Anton James Pacino, Al Pacino, and Olivia Rose Pacino spotted out in Los Angeles, 2008 | Source: Getty Images

After being abandoned by his father at the very young age of two, Pacino vowed never to walk the same path his father did when it came to his children. The “Donnie Brasco” actor opened up about his past, how his mother raised him alone after his father left, and how never having his father around made him want to become the best dad to Julie, Olivia, and Anton:

“I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there [and] when I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt [and] I get a lot from it [because] it takes you out of yourself.”

Whether she accompanies him to Award shows, like when they attended the Oscars together or when he attended Olivia’s graduation, the duo spend ample time together. Olivia and her twin brother are now 22 years old, and the bond with their superstar dad continues to get stronger and stronger.

Olivia adores her father, and the 22-year-old never misses a moment to boast about how close the two are. On her Instagram feed, Olivia has several pictures and videos of the duo getting up to all sorts of family activities.

Pacino may be 83 years old now, but he still has the same zest for life when it comes to his children as he did when they were first born. Though “The Godfather” star has had and continues to have one of Hollywood’s most revolutionary, influential, and accomplished careers, the acting icon cherishes his role as a daddy the most.

