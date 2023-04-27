GMA3’s Dr Jennifer Ashton is ‘keepin it real with full transparency’ as she shows off real appearance in ‘1 year update’

JENNIFER Ashton has posted a candid video discussing her hair issues.

The Good Morning America star posted the chatty, earnest clip on Instagram yesterday.

5 Dr Jennifer Ashton recorded a new video discussing her appearance while prepping to go live on air Credit: ABC

5 The star showed off a fake ponytail she wore and spoke about her hair growth after it began to fall out last year / drjashton

In the video, Jennifer appeared to be getting ready to go live on the show.

She stood in a large room with a prep team, and wore a stunning long-fit beige blazer with large accent buttons while a man in a face mask stood next to her.

Jen exclaimed: “Hi, everybody! This is Tim, Tim is a professional hair stylist and I’m getting ready to go on the air.

“But so many of you have asked for a hair update and I wanted to show you… look how much hair I have! Grown back!”

She continued: “It’s taken one year, and a ton of work – like a science experiment – but it’s coming back.

“And I just showed Tim my new ponytail, which I’m also gonna show you because even when my hair is long, I think I’m gonna keep using the pony.”

The 54-year-old then held up a long clip-on ponytail to the camera, and explained: “Here it is,” before demonstrating how she brushed the extensions and clipped them onto a bun at the back of her head.

She added: “Fun, easy, saves my hair. And by the way, who cares that it’s an accessory, right? It’s like makeup, it’s like earrings.”

Signing off, the mother of two star blew a kiss at her followers, and advised: “Be patient, your hair will come back. But let me tell you something; these ponytails I going to be with me forever. I love them.”

The beloved host also added a caption to her honest talk:” Hair chronicles 1 year update: using everything to resuscitate my hair: more protein, rest, oral minoxidil, hair pieces to protect it from daily work styling damage…

“Keepin it real/ full transparency/ the only way I know to communicate health/ wellness/nutrition info…”

Fans were quick to praise the star for her honesty and progress.

One person wrote: “Jen your hair has truly recovered! The pampering and styling restraint is game-changing! You look beautiful.”

A second agreed: “Your hair looks gorgeous + the faux pony is genius.”

HAIR DIARY

Jen revealed last year that she began wearing wigs after experiencing hair loss three months after contracting Covid.

The daytime TV star was praised for being open about her hair journey in a series of videos on Instagram.

In March 2022, she explained: “As I take you through my hair journey, for transparency’s sake, I’m going to share everything I do and learn.”

Several months later, Jennifer revealed she has decided to invest in real hair wigs.

She wrote on Instagram in November: “Hair diary: people in the hair world have been suggesting I go and invest in a real hair wig for awhile: to save my hair from constant damage, to save time and effort every day, to boost self-esteem, etc.

“Well I finally came to see the amazing @shlomimorwigs. This is not the one I’m getting (it’s too long and too much hair for me) but it was what convinced me to jump on the Simba hair train. This is real virgin hair, comfortable, and amazing.”

The popular physician added: “I’m now viewing this the same way as I do makeup: sometimes I wear it, sometimes I don’t… and just as I don’t ‘hide’ the fact I wear makeup, I would never hide this either!

“Up front and be blunt…”

5 Jen explained how her hair was ‘coming back’ after ‘a ton of work,’ and gave tips for her followers for their own hair growth progress / drjashton

5 Last year, the star revealed that she’d experienced post-Covid hair loss and began wearing wigs /chloee_ashtonn