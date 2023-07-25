A kitchen tool has literally transformed my life. It allows me to reach the entire back.

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
One BEAUTY blogger has revealed her easy and efficient tool for self tanning.

All it takes, according to her, is some creativity and a simple kitchen tool.

Kris, a style influencer, shared the hack that allowed her to apply self-tanner to her back

2

Kris, an influencer in the world of style, revealed how she applied self-tanner on her back.Credit: TikTok/krismarieerrington

Kris@krismarieerringtonThe video was shared with more than 140,000 TikTok users.

Style influencer, 30 years old, specializes in beauty and hair advice. She also offers low-maintenance tips to help you look great without the effort.

Kris gave advice on how to use self-tanner for those hard-to reach places, like your back.

The hack, she explained, was revolutionary: “The hack for self-tan that changed my whole life,” said the woman.

If you are a true friend, you will share this information with all your friends.

Three simple tools are all you need to perform this easy and quick tip.

She displayed a spatula as well her favourite mitt and some hair clips.

The spatula was inserted into the oven mitt, and the clips were secured.

“Take the spatula and your choice of mitt. Push it right in,” said she, showing.

Holding down pieces of the oven glove and clipping them.

The influencer proved that self-tanner could stay true to its namesake — you can tan all of your body and do it yourself.

She reached behind her to apply the self-tanner.

Using a spatula, an oven mitt, and a few hair clips, she easily reached behind her back

2

Using an oven glove, a hair clip, and a small spatula she reached behind her.Credit: TikTok/krismarieerrington

