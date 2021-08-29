Scottish Man’s Actions Got Viral after sharing photo of the hotel room at checking out

This isn’t any hidden fact that with every job comes huge responsibilities. These responsibilities are all the way more when serving others. But, a small kind gesture on your part can contribute to lessening the same responsibilities, this is appreciated by many.

In persuasion, Darren Dowling, who is a Scottish personality recently took the internet by storm. This was after his shared picture of the hotel room after checking out.

The photo showed an act of kind gesture performed by this Scottish personality, to help the housekeeping staff in a small way.

Photo of the hotel room after checking out

Darren Dowling recently shared a photo on the famous social media platform, Facebook. The picture showed how he likes to make little efforts pulling off dirty sheets and pillowcases. Further, he keeps them neatly folded onto the bed’s edge, to be effortlessly collected by the housekeeping staff.

The photo shared was captioned:

“I always try and leave a hotel room like this. Is this the right or wrong thing to do?”

This was a small gesture to support housekeeping staff, who have to clean so many rooms in such a shorter duration. Hence, the effort aims to save housekeeping staff’s time and energy altogether.

Online reaction

This viral Facebook post garnered a mixed set of comments from the netizens. While a few criticized him saying:

While others pointed out at housekeepers saying:

“You are paid to clean why should I or anyone clean up the room Ur paid to clean [sic]?”

Amidst several other housekeepers commented on their sentiments mindset. They shared how they appreciate such small kind gestures received from their guests.

In persuasion, one commented:

“Having worked in housekeeping in a hotel, you have no idea how much things like this are appreciated. As you have time targets to hit per room, and this is a massive help,”

This small act of gesture has divided the internet. Do tell us about your take on this in the comments below.

Stay tuned for such stories in the future.