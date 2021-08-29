Jon Gosselin’s kids Hannah and Collin Gosselin Look All Grown-Up in First Day Of School Picture

Hannah and Collin, the children of Jon Gosselin looks all grown up in the picture shared by their dad Jon as they embark upon a new journey after heading back to High School.

Jon Gosselin shares a picture of the brother-sister duo:

Hannah and Collin looked so refreshing while bearing the grown-up look in the picture. They stood with arms around each other in between two Ford cars in the neighbourhood. Sharing his excitement, the delighted dad wrote “The First Day of 11th Grade!!!” “Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad.” The fans well resonating with the excitement of the Dad, took to the comment section of Instagram to wish Good Luck as well.

Children of Jon Gosselin:

Jon Gosselin had been married to Kate Kreider in 1999. The happy couple gave birth to 8 children, among which Mady and Cara were twins born in 2000 while the sextuplets Aadden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel were born in 2004. Later, due to some personal matters, the couple got divorced, following which Jon had to fight a legal case to take custody of Hannah and Collin. Kate was given custody of the remaining 6 children. Jon though dreams of reuniting with his estranged children one day.

Jon even desires to see Kate Back.

For More Updates, Stay Tuned.