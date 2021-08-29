Bridesmaid Takes Legal Action Against Bride After Being Kicked Off The Wedding

There are tons of funny incidents taking place around the world. But, recently a hilarious incident grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens with a video going viral.

A bride kicked off the bridesmaid from her wedding for having an annoying haircut. This gesture hurt the bridesmaid, and she decided to drag the bride to the court.

Recently in a viral post, a bridesmaid cut her hair to impress her friend. However, she never expected that it will rather annoy her. The soon-to-be Mrs got severely upset with her bridesmaid’s haircut and she ordered her to step down from her bridal responsibilities. However, the bridesmaid retaliated to this insult and now she is taking legal actions against the bride.

Recently a Reddit post went viral and garnered insane reviews and recorded thousand of comments on a hilarious event, that ultimately dragged the victims and culprits to the court.

In the post, an anonymous bridesmaid shared her experience with a “Bridezilla.” She was allegedly kicked off from the bridal reception because of her haircut. She revealed that she was compelled to take the difficult decision of getting an awkward haircut due to some health issue. However, it appeared that the decision did not fit in the bride’s wishlist. So, the bride asked her to walk out of the party.

Falling Out Of Her Hairs!!

The wedding cost the bridesmaid approximately $700 as she purchased expensive clothes, shoes, and other jewelry. Even though she was excited to attend the party, destiny had other plans. Her hair started falling in chunks and she reported it to the bride. She was compelled to take a haircut which seemed to be disturbing for the bride.

Running The Party!!

Few weeks before the wedding party, the bride approached the bridesmaid and expressed her concern about the look of the new haircut. However, the bridesmaid assured her that she will surely look gorgeous at the wedding party. However, on the next day, the bridesmaid received a message from the bride that stated that she cannot afford to ruin the party. So, the bridesmaid must step down from her bridal responsibilities.

The online world showered its reviews on the matter. One person commented, “I just can’t get past that her hair was falling due to a health condition, and Zila is like, I don’t care if you die, you are selfish, you want to ruin my party.”