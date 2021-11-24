Scott Kleckner appointed Chief Operating Officer of Landmark Theatres

According to a report in, Landmark Theatres named Scott Kleckner as its chief operating officer. Kleckner is a veteran operations executive who worked with Disney and the NHL. Deadline.

Kleckner, as COO, will report directly to Charles S. Cohen (chairman and owner).

“Having spent my career with many of the best companies in a variety of retail, live entertainment, professional sports and hospitality businesses, I’m thrilled to join the Landmark team. As the industry leader in specialized independent exhibition, I look forward to driving the financial growth of the chain and delivering results,”Kleckner stated in a statement.

“Scott Kleckner’s transformative leadership skills make him the ideal person for this important role at Landmark Theatres. He has shown tremendous results in all of the many varied endeavors he has undertaken and we look forward to having him on our team,”Cohen made the statement.

Kleckner previously served as the Retail and Restaurant Director for Belcampo Meat Company prior to joining Landmark. Some of his previous roles included being the district manager for Aramark Sports, Entertainment and Conventions, New York and New Jersey, the resident district manger for the New York Mets, the district manager for Philadelphia Sports Complex, and the director of operations at Lambeau Field.

DeadlineFirst reported the news.